BCCI announces India's squad for Lanka T20Is and Australia ODIs
Sports
The BCCI announced Team India's squad for the upcoming limited-overs assignments against Sri Lanka and Australia.
Notably, Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah make a return to both the T20I and ODI teams after their respective injuries.
Rohit Sharma, as expected, has been rested for the SL T20Is.
Here are further details on the same.
Information
India's T20I squad against Sri Lanka
India squad (T20Is against Sri Lanka): Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.
Information
India's ODI squad versus Australia
India squad (ODI vs Australia): Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.
Schedule
Schedule of India's T20I and ODI series
India start their 2020 season in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.
After the first T20I on January 5, India's next two matches are on January 7 and 10 respectively.
Meanwhile, the team then turns its attention towards the three-match ODI series against Australia.
The ODIs will be played on January 14, 17 and 19 respectively.
Both the series are at home.
Team India
Kohli to lead a familiar looking India against SL, AUS
Team India overcame the West Indies 2-1 in both the T20I and ODI series respectively this month.
That ensured the side to end 2019 on a strong note.
Against Lanka and Australia, regular skipper Kohli will be out leading the teams.
India have announced a strong squad for both the series.
The team looks pretty similar to the one against West Indies.
Updates
Shami kept out, Bumrah to lead the line
India's 15-member squads see the injured Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar miss out.
Shardul Thakur, who had replaced Bhuvi against WI in the ODIs, keeps his place.
The only surprise was that of Mohammed Shami not being included in both the squads after having earlier played against WI.
Saini replaced the right-arm pacer.
Meanwhile, Bumrah comes in and will lead the bowling attack.