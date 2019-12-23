IPL 2020: Squad analysis of Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals were superb in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction.
The team from India's capital paid a massive amount to land Shimron Hetmyer.
He was joined by several other foreign stars to boost the side.
DC have real quality and depth in the squad.
Here's the analysis of DC ahead of IPL 2020.
DC
Hetmyer, Stoinis the major big deals for DC
DC got bargain deals in the form of Jason Roy and Chris Woakes.
Shimron Hetmyer was the headline purchase.
Players bought by DC - Jason Roy (Rs. 1.50 crore), Chris Woakes (Rs. 1.50 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs. 4 crore), Alex Carey (Rs. 2.4 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs. 7.75 crore), Tushar Deshpande (Rs. 20 lakh), Mohit Sharma (Rs. 50 lakh), Lalit Yadav (Rs. 20 lakh).
DC squad
A look at the complete DC squad
Here's a look at the complete DC squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande
Pacers
A look at DC's pace-bowling quartet
Kagiso Rabada leads the line in the pace department for DC.
The South African powerhouse will hope to have another strong season.
England international Woakes comes in to support Rabada.
Keemo Paul is another strong option.
Stoinis adds some decent quality from the bench.
Ishant Sharma leads the Indian quartet of pacers.
Harshal Patel and Mohit Sharma are the other Indian pacers available.
Spin attack
Delhi's spin attack looks sorted
R Ashwin, who was traded from Kings XI Punjab will lead the spin department for DC.
The experienced campaigner has the likes of Axar Patel and Amit Mishra for company.
Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane is also there and it highlights the strengths of DC in the spin unit.
Expect DC's spin department to do well with all the quality in ranks.
Batting
DC's batting could be the best in IPL 2020
Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are the settled options upfront.
Ajinkya Rahane brings stability at number three.
Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are the powerful names in the middle.
These six constitute the outlook of the side.
The celebrated Jason Roy adds quality from the bench.
You also have Alex Carey in the mix.
All-rounders Woakes and Stoinis add more fire.
Our verdict
DC could be the team to beat in IPL 2020
DC are a strong side with options aplenty.
They can bat deep and that's a bonus.
The side can focus on several combinations with the options at place.
The batting, in particular, looks solid in nature and can thwart any opposition.
Overall, the team has character and the homework was done well.
DC could light up IPL 2020 and fight for the title.