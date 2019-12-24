Vernon Philander set to retire: A look at his achievements
Sports
Veteran South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander has announced his impending retirement from international cricket.
The upcoming four-match Test series against England, starting December 26, will be his final outing for South Africa.
It brings a close to his career that began in 2007.
The right-arm pacer will want to bow out with a bang.
Here are his achievements.
Philander
Philander has been an unsung hero for South Africa
Philander has been an unsung hero for the Proteas for a long time now.
He was crucial in his approach and provided stability in the side.
The 34-year-old rose to prominence quite early in his career after claiming 50 wickets in just seven Tests.
He wasn't known much for his pace, however, he had the ability to move the ball both ways.
Views
It's been coming on for a while, says Philander
Philander said he is retiring at an appropriate time.
"It's been coming on for a while, you get to the stage in your career when you've got to make a decision," Philander said.
"I've had a wonderful career but I'm moving into the darker area for fast bowlers, 35 next year, so I think it's an appropriate time to call it a day."
Career
A look at his career stats
Philander has featured in 60 Tests so far.
He has gone on to claim a total of 216 scalps at 22.16, which includes 13 five-wicket hauls and a best of 6/21.
He also chipped in with 1,619 runs with eight fifties to his name at 24.16.
The senior figure has also played 30 ODIs and seven T20Is for SA to claim 45 scalps altogether.
Career
A fast rise, Philander's career was also marred by injuries
The pacer made his debut at the age of 26, claiming nine fifers in his first 15 Tests and reaching the 100-wicket mark in just his 19th appearance.
The intelligent bowler also claimed his best Test figures last year, taking 6 for 21 against Australia.
However, his career has been marred by injuries.
The player wants to bow out on a high though.
Performance
Philander did well against these nations in Test cricket
Philander tasted the most success against Australia in his Test career.
The pacer accounted for 53 wickets in 14 matches at 24.67.
Against India, he claimed 30 wickets in eight Tests at 22.73.
He took 34 wickets against New Zealand in nine Tests at 20.58.
Against Sri Lanka, Philander also had a successful time after taking 39 wickets in nine Tests at 17.56.
Quote
Philander eyes England scalp before retirement
"We've got a good opportunity playing at home against England," Philander said. "It would be a fitting farewell, beating England in South Africa. They're one of the top-four international sides at the moment and would definitely be a fitting send-off if we can beat them."
Philander Tests
Some of the records held by Philander in Tests
Philander is the seventh-highest wicket-taker for SA in Tests (216).
Out of the top 10 wicket-takers for SA in Tests, Philander boasts of the best average.
He finished as the third-highest wicket-taker for SA in 2017 and 2018 respectively.
He is the fastest to 100 wickets for South Africa (19 Tests).
He is the joint-second fastest to 50 scalps in the world (7 Tests).