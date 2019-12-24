Deepak Chahar faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines
Indian pacer Deepak Chahar is all set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines after aggravating his back injury.
The right-arm pacer was ruled out of the third ODI between India and West Indies.
He was replaced by Navdeep Saini, who went on to claim two wickets on his ODI debut.
Here are more details on Chahar's injury.
Big miss
Chahar misses out on India's upcoming limited-overs series at home
On Monday, the BCCI announced Team India squads for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Australia respectively.
India play three T20Is against Sri Lanka and then will feature in three ODIs against the Aussies.
Chahar wasn't named in both the squads alongside fellow injured pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
And now, MSK Prasad claimed that Chahar's injury is pretty serious.
Injury
His lower back injury has aggravated, says MSK Prasad
"Till March-April, I have my own doubts about [Deepak Chahar returning]," Prasad was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
"His lower back injury has aggravated. Technically, [Indian physio] Nitin Patel would be able to check with, but as of now it is a back injury [that is keeping him out of action]."
Meanwhile, the BCCI claimed that Chahar is likely to regain fitness by April.
Information
Chahar is expected to regain match fitness by April 2020
"Deepak Chahar has been diagnosed of a stress fracture in his lower back. He has started his rehabilitation at the NCA and is expected to regain match fitness by April 2020," BCCI confirmed the same in a release.
Team India
Team India suffers with Bhuvi and Chahar's respective injuries
Bhuvi is also out of the Indian team for a long period.
The senior pacer saw his sports hernia injury get resurfaced post the T20I series against West Indies.
Bhuvi missed India's ODI series against WI and is set be out of the assignments which includes the tour of New Zealand in February.
With Chahar also ruled out, India have suffered big time.
Options
India's options in the absence of Chahar and Bhuvi
Against Sri Lanka and Australia, India will look up Saini and Shardul Thakur for some respite.
Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah's comeback from injury is the major plus point.
He will lead India's attack.
India cannot afford any more injuries. They had Saini suffering a niggle post the South Africa T20Is as well.
Against New Zealand, India might also be tempted to bring back Mohammed Shami.
Information
Chahar an established figure in India's limited-overs side of late
Chahar has established himself in India's limited-overs side of late. In 10 T20Is, he has claimed 17 wickets at 14.76. He has also taken two wickets in three ODI matches. He will be gutted after missing a chunk of back-to-back series.