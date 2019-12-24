Australia's David Warner declared fit for Boxing Day Test
Sports
Australia's opening star batsman David Warner has been declared fit for the team's second Test against New Zealand, starting December 26.
He was hit on the hand while batting in the nets on Monday.
Warner, who had to have medical checks after he was struck on the thumb, returned to training with his hand strapped.
Here's more.
Update
Warner will be raring to go, says Langer
Australia head coach Justin Langer said that Warner will be raring to gave a go against the Kiwis.
"I've got absolutely no worries that he'll be raring to go. There was a little concern for about two seconds, but then he saw the doctor and he's hitting balls again."
This is a big boost for Australia, who lead the Test series 1-0.
Throw-downs
Warner faces throw-downs on Tuesday
The southpaw faced about 45 minutes of throw-downs on Tuesday, according to local media reports.
However, he did appear at times to be in pain and took his hand off the bat.
The Aussies will be hoping to see him 100% fit ahead of Thursday's Test match.
"We know how well he's playing at the moment, so he'll be ready to go," said Langer.
Warner show
Test cricket: Warner's performances in recent times
After a dismal Ashes 2019 campaign, where Warner had managed just 95 runs across five Tests, he got back to form against Pakistan in the two-match Test series.
The senior cricketer slammed 154 and 335* in the two Tests and led the Aussie charge.
In the first Test against the Kiwis, the left-handed Warner scored 43 and 19, as Australia pocketed a victory.
James Pattinson
James Pattinson set to feature in Boxing Day Test
Meanwhile, fast bowler James Pattinson would almost certainly make his first Test appearance in Australia for the injured Josh Hazlewood, who sustained a hamstring injury during the first Test.
"I've said it all week, he (Pattinson) was the 12th man the last game, we try to be as consistent as possible," Langer said.
Australia had roped in Peter Siddle in the squad for Hazlewood.
Information
Aussies to decide on playing XI on Thursday
Australia will decide their playing XI on Thursday. Pattiinson will partner the in-form Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the pace-bowling department. However, the Aussies may be tempted to go in with an extra pacer in the form of Siddle.