Ben Stokes misses training with father in critical condition
Sports
England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss training on Tuesday after his father was admitted to a hospital.
Stokes' father is critically ill after suffering an illness.
He was taken to hospital in Johannesburg on Monday.
England are all set to face South Africa in a four-match Test series, starting December 26.
Here are further details.
Update
Stokes to miss England's training session at SuperSport Park
Stokes, 28, will be missing England's training session at SuperSport Park so that he can be at his father's bedside.
The England and Wales Cricket Board issued a statement, "With the support of Ben and his family, request that the media and public respect Ben and his family's privacy at this time."
His participation in the first Test will be made in due course.
Stokes
Stokes was England's main man in Ashes 2019
Stokes was crucial for England's exploits in the Ashes 2019 series.
He scored 441 runs across five Tests at 55.12, besides claiming eight scalps.
He amassed two hundreds and two fifties which included the astounding 135*-run knock in the Headingley Test.
Against New Zealand, Stokes amassed 91, 28 and 26 as England lost 1-0.
The series wasn't part of the Test Championship.
Test series
England, South Africa prepare for tough Test series
Meanwhile, England prepare for a tough Test series against the Proteas with 120 ICC World Test Championship points on offer.
England collected 56 points from the Ashes 2019 against Australia after a 2-2 draw in the five-match series.
Meanwhile, South Africa are yet to open their account after suffering a 3-0 loss against India in October.
The series is crucial for both teams.
Information
Key details about Stokes' father Ged
Meanwhile, Stokes' father Ged, a former New Zealand rugby league player, is in his early 60s and lives in Christchurch. He is a regular and popular figure at matches involving his son. As per reports, he was said to be in good health of late.