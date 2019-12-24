Premier League: Reasons why Chelsea will finish in top four
Chelsea's 2-0 win against Tottenham in gameweek 18 of the Premier League bolstered their chances to gain a significant hold in the standings.
The Blues are fourth right now and have 32 points in the bag.
It was their 10th victory in the 2019-20 season.
Here we analyze why Chelsea will finish in the top four.
Scenario
What's the scenario regarding the top four?
Liverpool have already secured a strong position and are favorites to win the trophy this season.
Leicester City and Manchester City are second and third respectively with one point separating the sides.
Chelsea are six points behind third-placed City at the moment.
The Blues suffered four losses in five games prior to the match against Spurs.
However, the win will give them confidence.
Reason 1
There's nobody to challenge for the fourth position
Given that the first three teams are secured of UEFA Champions League berths, the fourth position is there for Chelsea to take.
None of the other top clubs look like challenging for the top four.
Manchester United are highly inconsistent and Arsenal have fallen behind.
When it comes to Spurs, their issues against top six clubs have been there for everyone to see.
Reason 2
Lampard has the pedigree to stand out
Lampard has achieved a lot of success with the Blues as a player and he knows the league in and out.
The former Derby manager will expect to be spot on tactically and get them performing at the top level.
There have been lapses in between with Chelsea losing six games already this season.
However, Lampard has what it takes to deliver success here.
Reason 3
Consistency can see an exciting Chelsea seal top four berth
Chelsea have a young squad with several top internationals adding the experience.
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the squad.
What Chelsea need is a spell of consistency from here on.
Moreover, when Chelsea slipped in recent times, other contenders failed to capitalize.
Also, teams likes Sheffield United and Wolves, who are doing well, do not have that experience to go the distance.