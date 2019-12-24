IPL 2020: Squad analysis of Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore added quality in the ranks during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction last week.
The Virat Kohli-led side paid a massive amount to land veteran South African all-rounder Chris Morris for Rs. 10 crore.
He was joined by several other foreign stars to add a certain dimension.
RCB IPL auction
RCB get Finch and Morris as high-profile names
RCB did a fair job in the auction.
Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson and Morris were the big arrivals.
Players bought by RCB - Aaron Finch (Rs. 4.50 crore), Chris Morris (Rs. 10 crore), Kane Richardson (Rs. 4 crore), Joshua Philippe (Rs. 20 lakh), Pavan Deshpande (Rs. 20 lakh), Dale Steyn (Rs. 2 crore), Shahbaz Ahmed (Rs. 20 lakh), Isuru Udana (Rs. 50 lakh).
RCB squad
Here's the complete RCB squad
Here's a look at the complete RCB squad: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed.
Pacers
RCB have a solid pace attack in IPL 2020
Dale Steyn's influence will be massive for RCB. In Richardson, the side has found a seasoned bowler, who knows how to handle situations at the death.
He is a wicket-taker and has experience. In Isuru Udana, RCB get more variety.
All-rounder Morris is there to support the cast.
The Indian bowling contingent has quality in Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini.
Mohammad Siraj adds depth.
Spinners
The spin department has desired quality in ranks
Yuzvendra Chahal will lead this spin attack. He has been decisive over the seasons.
The wrist-spinner will be helped immensely by Washington Sundar.
The right-arm spinner has done well of late for India.
Pawan Negi adds more dimension as a left-arm spinner.
Then there is English all-rounder Moeen Ali, who has the desired experience.
Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed is another option on the bench.
Batting
Kohli, ABD lead the batting show as usual
The batting will once again depend on skipper Kohli and AB de Villers.
They have shouldered the responsibility for ages now.
Finch is a strong addition atop. Devdutt Padikkal and Joshua Philippe are two young bright options as well.
Parthiv Patel is there alongside Moeen and Morris as seasoned players.
Shivam Dube and Gurkeerat Mann are two more all-rounders that can bat.
Verdict
IPL 2020: Can RCB find the road to success?
RCB have a weakness in the lower middle order. However, the bowling and options atop can lift the side.
Over the seasons, the over dependency on Kohli and ABD has been an issue.
Many foreign stars have failed and Kohli's captaincy was lacklustre.
In IPL 2020, the likes of Finch, Morris and Steyn can deliver.
RCB will need to find the art of consistency.