James Anderson to join an elite list of Test cricketers
South Africa and England are all set to battle it out in a four-match Test series, starting December 26 in Centurion.
The Boxing Day Test will see veteran England pacer James Anderson join an elite list of cricketers in the Test format.
Anderson is set to make a return after a while from injury.
Here are further details.
150th Test
Anderson set to feature in his 150th Test match
Anderson has featured in 149 Test matches for England.
The 37-year-old is all set to play his 150th Test match.
When he takes the field at Centurion, Anderson will be only the ninth player to feature in 150-plus Tests.
Notably, he is also set to be the third Englishman to achieve this mark after Alastair Cook (161) and Ian Botham (156).
Anderson
I'm just happy to be back out there, says Anderson
Anderson said he is happy to be back out there.
"There was a bit of rust but that's to be expected having not played for four or five months. I'm just happy to be back out there. I still want to do it, that's part of the reason I worked so hard to get back," said England's record wicket-taker with 575 Test scalps.
Information
Players who have featured in 150-plus Tests
Here are the players who have featured in 150-plus Tests: 200: Sachin Tendulkar (IND), 168: Ricky Ponting (AUS), 168: Steve Waugh (AUS), 166: Jacques Kallis (SA), 164: Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI), 164: Rahul Dravid (IND), 161: Alastair Cook (AUS) and 156: Allan Border (ENG).
Injury
Calf injury had bothered Anderson in August
Anderson did not play for England since suffering a calf injury in the first Ashes Test in August.
He was ruled out after bowling just four overs in the first Test against Australia.
Anderson had earlier picked up a calf injury and missed out on the one-off Test against Ireland.
He was named in the first Test but was bothered by the same issue.