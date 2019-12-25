IPL 2020: Squad analysis of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sports
Sunrisers Hyderabad roped in some promising youngsters in the ranks during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction last week.
The Kane Williamson-led side got two strong uncapped Indian youngsters to bolster the batting.
They were joined by foreigners Mitchell Marsh and Fabian Allen to bring more depth.
SRH squad
Here's the complete SRH squad
Here's a look at the complete SRH squad: Kane Williamson (captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi.
Information
SRH get in exciting uncapped names
Players bought by SRH - Virat Singh (Rs. 1.9 crore), Priyam Garg (Rs. 1.9 crore), Mitchell Marsh (Rs. 2 crore), Fabian Allen (Rs. 50 lakh), Sandeep Bavanaka (Rs. 20 lakh), Abdul Samad (Rs. 20 lakh), Sanjay Yadav (Rs. 20 lakh).
Pacers
SRH have an experienced pace attack in IPL 2020
The pace-bowling unit of SRH is a familiar one.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the show, with Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul and Basil Thampi forming a strong base.
Vijay Shankar and Marsh are two genuine impact all-rounders.
T Natarajan and Billy Stanlake add further options for skipper Kane Williamson.
With options aplenty, SRH can rotate well and go hard at teams.
Spin show
Rashid Khan leads this spin attack
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is a match-winner and his presence lifts this SRH side.
He has been doing well in recent seasons and will once again be the main focus.
In Shahbaz Nadeem, SRH get a genuine supporting left-arm spinner in the ranks.
Afghan cricketer Mohammad Nabi adds further gloss to the side.
Then there is Fabian Allen in the mix as well.
Top order
The batting derives power from a rich top order
SRH's batting gets maximum firepower in the top order.
The three foreign stars in the form of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Williamson are a handful.
19-year-old Priyam Garg is another option.
In the middle, they get experience in the form of Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha.
22-year-old Virat will play a massive role as well.
Then the all-rounders come in to add depth.
Verdict
SRH can ride on consistency in IPL 2020
SRH have been consistent over the years and the side knows how to get things done to reach the play-offs stage.
They will vie for a berth alongside majority of the sides.
One worry for the side is the lack of finishers.
With four of their foreign stars decided in the starting XI, Marsh will miss out.
Perhaps, Shankar has to done the role.