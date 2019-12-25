Footballers who can garner massive bucks in January transfer window
Sports
The winter transfer window is on its way in European football and several clubs will be aiming to bolster their sides.
Many top clubs could feel the need to tighten certain areas and fix some issues.
There are many players out there that could attract massive bids.
Here we analyze the same and look at the top options.
Isco
Chelsea could get Isco for a reported £44 million
According to a report in The Sun, Premier League club Chelsea want to bolster their attacking mid-field and are looking towards Real Madrid's Isco.
The Spaniard has featured in just 13 games across competitions in 2019-20 and Chelsea could be offering up to £44 million to land him.
The Daily Mirror reported that this move could happen with Christian Eriksen joining Real from Tottenham.
Eriksen
Eriksen to Real from £50 million?
With Isco linked to Chelsea, Spanish heavyweights Real are trying to secure a deal to bring in Tottenham player Christian Eriksen.
The Denmark international has been embroiled in negotiations over a contract extension at Spurs and new manager Jose Mourinho wants him to stay.
However reports state that Eriksen could cost around £50 million.
His deal runs out in the summer.
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland could join Manchester United
Erling Haaland has already attracted interest from major European clubs and he could be on the move in January 2020.
Manchester United are the favorites to land the Red Bull Salzburg striker.
United could pay a staggering £200k-a-week to get him.
The club has suffered from inconsistencies in attack and Haaland can add firepower to help United gain some stability.
Sancho
Dortmund wanting £100 million for Sancho
Jadon Sancho has taken European football by storm this season.
The England international has been on fire for Borussia Dortmund and several top clubs are interested in him.
According to a report in Express, Dortmund are eyeing a £100 million deal for Sancho.
Chelsea are believed to be interested in the player and could offer a bid not in the desired region though.
Information
West Ham's Issa Diop could attract bids as well
West Ham defender Issa Diop is another player who could attract bids with Tottenham being linked with a move. "Really, I don't think at this moment this is the most important thing when you have to play so many games," Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini said.