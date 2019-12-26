One Indian in Wisden's top five cricketers of the decade
Sports
Wisden announced its top five cricketers in the 2010s that included four males and a female player.
Notably, one Indian player in the form of Virat Kohli made the cut.
The likes of Steve Smith, Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers were the others.
Women's cricketer Ellyse Perry was also included in the list.
Here are further details on the same.
Kohli in 2010s
Kohli was a step above the rest in this decade
All these five cricketers dominated in the 2010s and Kohli was a step above the rest.
Kohli dominated the ODI scenario and notched the most runs (11,125).
He got the most hundreds and fifties (42 and 52) respectively.
Kohli ended as the third-highest run-scorer in Tests, however, he amassed the most tons (27).
He scored the most runs in the shortest format (2,663).
Praise
Wisden praises Kohli for his tremendous consistency
"The only batsman to average at least 50 in all three international formats. Even Steve Smith was moved to remark recently that there is no one quite like him," Wisden said.
"In many ways, there isn't. Since the retirement of Sachin Tendulkar and the gradual waning of MS Dhoni, no cricketer in the world has operated under such daily pressure as Kohli."
King Kohli
King Kohli amassed the most international runs across formats
Indian captain Kohli has amassed the most international runs across formats in the 2010s.
The batsman amassed 20,960 runs to dominate the show.
In total, he scored 69 hundreds, which is the most by any batsman.
Kohli has been class apart and he took charge of each format with equal ease.
His performance in ODIs, in particular, has been the standout factor.
Kohli's offerings more than anyone else
Virat Kohli this decade:— ICC (@ICC) December 24, 2019
🏏 5,775 more international runs than anyone else 🤯
🏏 22 more international hundreds than anyone else 😮 pic.twitter.com/u1ZA97ARRn
Trio
Smith, ABD and Steyn made it to the top five
Meanwhile, Smith's brilliance especially in Tests cannot be ignored.
He was one of the top five batsmen that amassed 7,000-plus run in the 2010s.
He averaged the best in this phase (63.82) and scored 26 tons.
ABD was someone, who stood tall across formats and entertained everyone with his blitz.
The legendary Dale Steyn did well despite suffering so many injuries.
Women's cricket
Perry has been dominating the circuit of late
Australia's Ellyse Perry, who recently bagged the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award as the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year, was the only female cricketer in the list.
The batswoman was also named the ODI Cricketer of the Year.
This was the second time in three years all-rounder Perry has been crowned the ICC's top female player.
She has been contributing immensely for Australia.