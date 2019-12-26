Premier League: Key details about Boxing Day fixtures
Nine Premier League matches are set to be held on Thursday.
Boxing Day fixtures in the Premier League have always been interesting as the festive period kicks off.
Champions Manchester City's match against Wolves will be held tomorrow.
One expects a lot of entertainment tonight with a lot on offer.
Here we present the key details of tonight's matches.
MUNNEW
United host Newcastle in a must-win scenario
Manchester United's inconsistency this season will be targeted by Newcastle.
After two massive wins against Spurs and Man City, Ole Gunnar's Solskjaer's side drew against Everton and were beaten by bottom-placed Watford.
With Newcastle doing well, the hosts will be in for a stern test.
Paul Pogba is likely to start as Solskjaer expects a reaction from his side, who remain eighth (25 points).
LEILIV
League leaders Liverpool face second-placed Leicester City
League leaders Liverpool are fresh from winning the FIFA Club World Cup and will hope to continue their unbeaten run in the EPL 2019-20 season.
They face second-placed Leicester City away from home.
One expects an intense match on offer. However, with Liverpool finding the quality needed to win games, they can get a result to open the gap further.
TOTBRI
Jose Mourinho's Spurs will hope to bounce back
Seventh-placed Tottenham faced a defeat against Chelsea over the weekend and need to bounce back.
They host Brighton and Jose Mourinho, who is without Son Heung-min, will expect a better response.
Son is set to miss three games after a red card and that left Mourinho angry.
However, Mourinho needs to sort out his mid-field to get hold of the match.
New managers
New managerial regimes on offer tonight
Carlo Ancelotti will begin his Everton reign tonight at home against Burnley.
The Italian is excited with the vision of the club and will hope to start his stint with a victory.
Meanwhile, Arsenal, who are placed 11th, will see former club captain Mikel Arteta start his career as a manager here.
They face a tricky away Test against Bournemouth.
Comments
Ancelotti and Arteta open up ahead of a new chapter
Everton boss Ancelotti said, "You can see the spirit of the team and then how the supporters want to see offensive football, good football. That is what I will try to bring here."
Arteta claimed, "The priority is what we are going to transmit on the team, is a reflection of the demands we are going to put on them every day in training."
Fixtures
Premier League: The complete Boxing Day fixtures
Tottenham vs Burnley (6:00 PM), Bournemouth vs Arsenal (8:30 PM), Sheffield United vs Watford (8:30 PM), Chelsea vs Southampton (8:30 PM), Aston Villa vs Norwich (8:30 PM), Crystal Palace vs West Ham (8:30 PM), Everton vs Burnley (8:30 PM), Manchester United vs Newcastle (11:00 PM), Leicester vs Liverpool (1:30 AM).
One can watch the matches live on the Star Sports Network.
Records
Some of the major records that could be scripted tonight
Liverpool could win five successive Boxing Day EPL matches for the first time.
The Reds are eyeing their 35th successive unbeaten run in the league.
Newcastle are looking to complete the league double over United for the first time since the 1930-31 season.
United are looking to extend their Boxing Day record of most wins (20).