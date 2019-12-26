AUS vs NZ, 2nd Test: Key takeaways from Day 1
Sports
Australia gained control over New Zealand on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.
The hosts ended the day on 257/4 with Steve Smith (77*) still at the crease.
Despite losing Joe Burns for a duck, Australia rallied on to battle hard against a hard working Kiwi outfit.
Here are the key takeaways from Day 1.
Smith
Smith's patient 77 gives Australia the comforts
Smith was the major trump card for Australia and he got back to scoring runs after undergoing a lean period in the last three matches.
The senior batsman scored a patient 77 from 192 deliveries.
He hit eight fours and a six.
Smith also entered the top 10 in terms of most Test runs for Australia.
He will be eyeing a big score.
Labuschagne
Can Labuschagne be stopped at all?
2019's top run-scorer in Tests, Marnus Labuschagne was once again in the thick of things.
The number three batsman shared two crucial stands.
He battled against the new ball and shared a 60-run partnership alongside David Warner.
Labuschagne then stitched a 83-run stand alongside Smith.
His 63-run knock saw him register his seventh Test fifty in 2019.
It was his fifth successive fifty-plus score.
Kiwis
Kiwis toil hard on a hot day at the MCG
The Kiwis must be lauded for keeping calm and being disciplined on a hot day.
They got the perfect start with Trent Boult removing Joe Burns with a beauty.
However, Australia fought back and the Kiwis claimed key wickets in between.
To concede less than three runs an over on Day 1 shows the character they had.
WATCH: Trent Boult's stunner for Burns
Day 1
Boxing Day Test: How did Day 1 pan out?
Boult's brilliance gave NZ the perfect start with 80,473 fans witnessing the contest on Day 1.
Warner (41) and Labuschagne got past a tricky phase, before Smith took over.
NZ bowled in the tight channels to make life difficult.
Colin de Grandhomme (2/48) was decisive.
Travis Head (25*) is alongside Smith at at the moment and an interesting Day 2 awaits one and all.