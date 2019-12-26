He's the player of this era: Chappell on Smith
Australia's star batsman Steve Smith was superb on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at the MCG on Thursday.
The senior batsman scored a fluent 77* to help Australia reach 257/4 at stumps.
Smith entered the top 10 of Australia's all-time Test run-scorers.
His remarkable achievement saw former captain Greg Chappell lavish huge praise.
Here's more.
Smith's patient 77 gives Australia the comforts
Smith was the major trump card for Australia and he got back to scoring runs after undergoing a lean period in the last three matches.
The senior batsman scored a patient 77 from 192 deliveries.
He hit eight fours and a six.
Smith also entered the top 10 in terms of most Test runs for Australia.
He will be eyeing a big score.
Smith surpasses Greg Chappell to enter top 10
Smith is the 10th-highest run-scorer for Australia in Test cricket.
Smith, who is playing his 72nd Test, has amassed 7,149 runs at 63.83.
He overcame Greg Chappell (7,110 runs) to enter the top 10.
Smith will be looking to amass his 27th career Test ton and equal Indian captain Virat Kohli.
He will also be in contention to surpass 1,000 Test runs in 2019.
Chappell in awe of record-breaking Smith
Chappell praised Smith and said he's built up a record that can be compared with the very best.
"I would think he'll be in his peak for another three of four years," the former captain told cricket.com.au.
"He's the outstanding player of his era, he's playing exceedingly well and he's built up a record which is comparable with the very best.
His mind sets him apart, says Chappell on Smith
Chappell said that Smith's mind sets him apart.
"His mind sets him apart. His ability to focus. His ability to work out bowlers and make runs in any conditions against any attack," said Chappell.
"He picks up the cues and clues better than anyone else. He's a better decision-maker than most, he's got a hunger that comes from somewhere and has always been there."