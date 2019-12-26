IPL 2020: Squad analysis of Kings XI Punjab
Kings XI Punjab added some glamour in the ranks during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction last week.
KXIP spent a whopping Rs. 10.75 crore for Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.
The Anil Kumble-coached side also roped in Sheldon Cottrell for Rs. 8.5 crore.
The franchise will be hoping for a fruitful time ahead.
Here's the analysis of KXIP ahead of IPL 2020.
IPL auction 2020
Players bought by KXIP in IPL auction 2020
Besides the two, KXIP got in some interesting options in the auction.
Players bought by KXIP - Glenn Maxwell (Rs. 10.75 crore), Sheldon Cottrell (Rs. 8.5 crore), Deepak Hooda (Rs. 50 lakh), Ishan Porel (Rs. 20 lakh), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs. 2 crore), Jimmy Neesham (Rs. 50 lakh), Chris Jordan (Rs. 3 crore), T Dhillon (Rs. 20 lakh), P Singh (Rs. 20 lakh).
KXIP squad
Complete KXIP squad for IPL 2020
Here's the complete KXIP squad for IPL 2020: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.
Batting
KXIP have a solid batting line for IPL 2020
Chris Gayle and new skipper KL Rahul lead the batting show upfront.
The composed Mayank Agarwal and aggressive Nicholas Pooran contribute in making KXIP more dangerous.
Maxwell's presence lifts this side. Jimmy Neesham is another strong all-rounder on offer.
The likes of Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan and Mandeep Singh provide depth.
Krishnappa Gowtham and Deepak Hooda can contribute as well.
Spin
Utility spinners on offer for KXIP
Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be a crucial asset for the side as a spinner.
Former Rajasthan Royals player Gowtham will need to step up and show his credentials.
Murugan Ashwin and Jagadeesha Suchith are two crucial options for the side.
U-19 rising star Ravi Bishnoi can be useful with his left-arm spin.
KXIP will utilize Maxwell at large. He is a decent option.
Pace
Here's how the pace attack looks like
Mohammed Shami leads the pace attack for KXIP. He had a good IPL 2019 season.
Bengal's 21-year-old Ishan Porel has made the right noises of late. Darshan Nalkande is another young pacer.
Cottrell leads the foreign pace-bowling unit. He will be supported by the experienced Chris Jordan and Hardus Viljoen.
Neesham can bowl medium pace as well.
Verdict
Can KXIP perform better in IPL 2020?
KXIP haven't been consistent enough in the IPL. That will be the task for Kumble to get this right.
The pace-bowling is a bit short. KXIP also need a finisher in the ranks and the likes of Neesham and Gowtham could be useful.
The batting is their biggest strength.
KXIP are another side that can push for a place in the play-offs.