Premier League 2019-20: All the important stats from Boxing Day
The Boxing Day of the Premier League 2019-20 season saw nine games being played on Thursday.
League leaders Liverpool extended their lead atop after a 4-0 thrashing of Leicester City.
Chelsea's loss saw Tottenham and Manchester United close down the gap with crucial wins.
Carlo Ancelotti's reign at Everton got off to a strong start.
Here are the key Boxing Day stats.
Red-hot Liverpool win fifth consecutive Boxing Day match
The Reds have won five consecutive Boxing Day matches for the first time in their league history.
It was also Liverpool's third consecutive away win against Leicester in top-flight history.
Roberto Firmino's second goal was the 500th Liverpool amassed under manager Jurgen Klopp in all competitions.
Trent Alexander-Arnold has secured 20 assists in EPL since the start of 2018-19, more than any other player.
A look at all the Boxing Day results
A look at all the Boxing Day results: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton, Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal, Sheffield United 1-1 Watford, Chelsea 0-2 Southampton, Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich, Crystal Palace 2-1 West Ham, Everton 1-0 Burnley, Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle, Leicester 0-4 Liverpool.
MUNNEW
Greenwood, Martial and Rashford script special feats for Man United
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has scored eight goals in all competitions this season. This is the second-most tally after Jadon Sancho.
Anthony Martial has scored in each of his three league outings against Newcastle at Old Trafford (4).
United extended their Boxing Day record of most wins (21).
Marcus Rashford now has his best tally in a season for United (15 goals).
Palace complete league double over West Ham and more
Burnley failed to register a single shot on target against Everton.
Everton have now gone unbeaten in four matches in the EPL.
Crystal Palace recorded a Premier League double over the Hammers for just the second time.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted his eighth away goal in EPL this season out of Arsenal's 11.
Both Bournemouth and Arsenal's goals came from their first shots on target.
Chelsea lose seventh EPL game, Jose's Boxing Day record stays
Chelsea lost their seventh EPL game this season. They had lost eight in 2018-19.
Southampton have won four of their last six Premier League matches.
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has never lost in eight league games on Boxing Day, which include spells at Chelsea and Manchester United.
Harry Kane has scored 100 home goals in 172 appearances in all competitions at career club level.
Here's how the table looks like
