A look at Rohit Sharma's sensational 2019 in numbers
Sports
India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma had a sensational 2019.
The senior cricketer finished as the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket across formats.
Rohit's tally of 2,442 was only bettered by Indian captain Virat Kohli (2,455).
The 32-year-old was in his zone this year and will remember it for a long time.
Here are the key numbers.
Records
Rohit amassed the most international hundreds across formats
Rohit scored 2,442 runs in 47 international innings this year.
He amassed the most hundreds (10).
The cricketer scored at an average of 53.08.
His strike-rate of 91.28 was the best as well across formats in 2019.
Rohit also broke Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year old record for most international runs as an opener in a calendar year (2,387).
Jayasuriya amassed the feat in 1997.
Rohit records
Rohit scripted these records as well
Overall, Rohit's aggregate score in 2019 is the 17th-highest of all-time for any batsman in a calendar year.
It is also the 8th-highest amongst Indians.
Meanwhile, only Sachin Tendulkar (12 in 1998), Ricky Ponting (11 in 2003) and Kohli (11 in 2017 and 2018) went on to register more hundreds in a calendar year than Rohit (10).
Rohit ODIs
Rohit was the top run-scorer in ODIs this year
Rohit emerged as the highest run-scorer in ODIs this year (1,490).
He achieved the feat in just 27 innings.
Notably, Rohit eclipsed Kohli, who was at number two with 1,377 runs.
Rohit's tally of seven tons was the best for any player.
He scored a total of 13 fifty-plus scores.
Rohit amassed the most fours (146) and the joint-second highest sixes (36).
2019 World Cup
Rohit slammed the most runs in ICC World Cup 2019
Rohit notched the most runs in the ICC World Cup 2019 (648).
He finished one run ahead of David Warner (647).
Only Sachin Tendulkar and Matthew Hayden scored more runs in a World Cup.
He had an average of 81.00 and a strike rate of 98.33.
The Hitman slammed the most tons (5).
This is now the most in a single World Cup edition.
Test debut
Rohit had a dream Test debut as an opener
The celebrated cricketer made his debut as a Test opener against South Africa in October.
He scored twin hundreds in Visakhapatnam. He also scored a double ton in Ranchi to help India hammer South Africa at home.
Rohit scored 529 runs in his debut series as an opener at an average of 132.25.
Rohit T20Is
Rohit scored the second-most runs for India in T20Is
Rohit amassed the second-highest runs in T20Is for India in 2019.
He scored 396 runs in 14 innings at 28.28 and strike rate of 138.46.
Notably, all of his four fifties resulted in wins for India.
He ended the year as the joint-highest run-scorer in career T20Is alongside Kohli (2,663).