Australia vs NZ, 2nd Test: Key takeaways from Day 2
Sports
Australia are all over New Zealand in the ongoing second Test match at the MCG.
The hosts, who had ended the Day 1 on 257/4, were bowled out for 467.
Travis Head scored a superb ton for Australia, whereas, skipper Tim Paine supported him.
New Zealand are in deep trouble after being 44/2 at stumps.
Here's more.
AUS vs NZ
How did Day 2 pan out?
Smith missed out on a ton in Friday after getting out for 85.
Australia were 284/5 at that stage.
From there on Head and Paine added a 150-run stand for the sixth wicket.
Australia gained the solidity as New Zealand went off color.
Neil Wagner (4/83) impressed for the visitors.
In reply, NZ lost two quick wickets and are in a lot of pressure.
Travis Head
Head shows his strengths for the Aussies
Head was the decisive factor for Australia as he showed his strengths at number six.
The southpaw slammed a 234-ball 114 and this was a strong knock.
He added two valuable stands with Smith and Paine to help Australia grow in stature.
Head, who was under pressure to perform, will get that necessary confidence going into 2020.
This was an innings of substance.
Neil Wagner
Wagner bowls with a lot of heart once again
Neil Wagner looked like the most threatening Kiwi bowler on Friday.
After doing well on Day 1, the left-arm pacer got three scalps today.
The wicket of Smith came at a crucial time.
He also went on to dismiss both Paine and Head later on.
Wagner has accounted for all the big wickets in the first innings and needs to be credited.
New Zealand
New Zealand's problems with the bat continue
The Kiwis were dismal with the bat in the first Test at Perth.
They had managed 166 and 171. One might now see a familiar tale unfolding here.
With two wickets down, New Zealand have a mountain to climb.
Skipper Kane Williamson's third successive failure with the bat hasn't helped the cause.
The Aussie pacers will charge at NZ on Day 3.