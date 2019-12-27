Samson shows his worth after fine knock in Ranji Trophy
Sports
Sanju Samson has been warming the bench for India in T20Is of late.
The Kerala batsman was part of India's T20I squad against Bangladesh and West Indies in recent times.
However, he didn't manage to get a single game.
The promising wicket-keeper batsman showed his batting credentials in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.
Here are further details.
GUJ vs KER
How did Gujarat and Kerala's match pan out?
Samson was in action for Kerala against Gujarat in the ongoing edition of Ranji Trophy at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.
Despite his quick-fire knock, Kerala went on to lose the match by 90 runs.
Gujarat managed 127 and 210 respectively, whereas, Kerala got 70 and 177 in their two innings.
Chintan Gaja was the standout performer for Gujarat.
Samson T20Is
After Bangladesh and WI T20Is, Samson in squad against Lanka
The player had first come in as a replacement for the rested Virat Kohli in the T20Is against Bangladesh last month.
Post that, he wasn't selected in the T20Is against West Indies.
However, with Shikhar Dhawan getting injured, Samson was roped in.
In both the series, Samson couldn't break into the Indian side.
He has been included in the T20I squad against Sri Lanka.
Information
Samson scores 78-ball 82, registers 12th First-Class fifty
Samson, who managed five in the first innings, scored a brisk 82-ball 78 to show his mettle for Kerala. He slammed eight fours and a six. The 25-year-old registered his 12th fifty in First-Class cricket and has an average of 37.64.
Team India
Samson has the attributes to make things count
Samson has been playing well of late and deserves a chance to feature in the T20I side.
It will be difficult to come in as of now with India loaded with options upfront.
However, given his versatile nature, he can stake a claim in the middle.
Samson has all the attributes to make things count.
Getting runs consistently in domestic cricket will help him.