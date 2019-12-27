IPL 2020: Squad analysis of Rajasthan Royals
Sports
Rajasthan Royals mixed things well to bolster their squad during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction last week.
Their major signings were in the form of Robin Uthappa and the familiar Jaydev Unadkat.
The Steve Smith-led side also got in some crucial foreign pacers, besides some young guns.
Here's the analysis of RR ahead of IPL 2020.
IPL auction 2020
Players bought by RR in IPL auction 2020
The Royals were busy in the auction.
Players bought by RR - Uthappa (Rs. 3 crore), Unadkat (Rs. 3 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs. 2.4 crore), Anuj Rawat (Rs. 80 lakh), Akash Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Kartik Tyagi (Rs. 1.3 crore), David Miller (Rs. 75 lakh), Oshane Thomas (Rs. 50 lakh), Tom Curran (Rs. 1 crore), A Joshi (Rs. 20 lakh), Tye (Rs. 1 crore).
RR squad
Complete RR squad for IPL 2020
Here's the complete RR squad for IPL 2020: Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.
Batting
RR need Smith and Buttler to guide them in batting
Jos Buttler will be pivotal atop for RR. He is dangerous and consistent at the same time.
Skipper Steve Smith's influence will be massive.
In Robin Uthappa and David Miller, RR get two experienced IPL players.
The versatile Sanju Samson's contributions will be important.
Teenager Yashasvi Jaiswal can be backed upfront. Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag and Ben Stokes add more base as well.
Pacers
Here's how the pace-bowling unit looks like
Jofra Archer will be the main focus in the pace-bowling attack. The Englishman will have Tom Curran, Andrew Tye and Oshane Thomas to support him.
It remains to be seen how RR manage to rotate the set of foreign players in the ranks.
The likes of Ankit Rajpoot, Varun Aaron and Unadkat are the Indian pacers.
Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh are further options.
Verdict
RR could struggle to qualify for the play-offs
RR have holes in their squad. They are without a proper finisher in the side and the likes of Gopal and Parag could have a lot to do.
Stokes and Unadkat have both been off the mark in the last two seasons.
Uthappa and Miller may not provide the consistency.
The Indian bowling contingent lacks firepower.
RR could struggle to qualify for the play-offs.
Information
RR have a decent spin attack on offer
Mayank Markande will lead the spin attack. The promising leg-spinner will be supported by all-rounder Shreyas Gopal. Meanwhile, Parag can do a job with the ball and there is another all-rounder in the form of Rahul Tewatia. It's a decent spin attack on offer.