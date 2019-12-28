Guardiola admits City's title race is over: Details here
Sports
Manchester City suffered a stunning defeat against Wolves in gameweek 19 of the Premier League.
Despite being 2-0 up, 10-man City imploded.
Wolves completed the double over City this season.
And now, City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted his side's title race is over.
The champions remain third in the standings.
Here is more on the same.
WOLMCI
How did the match pan out?
City goal-keeper Ederson was sent off for a foul on Diogo Jota.
Raheem Sterling was awarded a penalty by VAR. He missed, before VAR, once again, ruled a retake.
Rui Patricio saved the shot as Sterling tapped the rebound.
He scored again on the 50th minute to give City a 2-0 cushion.
However, Wolves made a dramatic comeback with three stunning goals.
Advantage
The advantage is too big, says Guardiola on Liverpool
When asked if the title race is over, Guardiola told BBC Radio 5, "The advantage is too big, yes."
"It's unrealistic to think about Liverpool, we think about Leicester," Guardiola added.
"We have the chance to recover second place. I know the quality of my team but that's the situation."
Liverpool have a 14-point lead over City with a game in hand.
Thoughts
Will City turn their attention towards the cups?
Guardiola ruled out the possibility of focusing solely on other cup competitions.
At the moment, he is thinking about tomorrow's Premier League match.
"We cannot prioritise or next season we'll not be in Europe," said Guardiola.
"We come back in less than 40 hours to play another game [against Sheffield United]. We'll see how [the players] feel. That's what we are going to do."
Quote
It is a really bad situation for us: Bernardo Silva
Meanwhile, City's Bernardo Silva said, "It is a really bad situation for us. A frustrating first half of the season. Nobody expected us to be this far away from Liverpool at this halfway point."
Records
Some records scripted in this match
Wolves have won more points from losing positions this season than any other Premier League club.
City recorded just 37.8% possession against Wolves. It's the lowest possession recorded by a side managed by Guardiola in top-flight history.
Ederson became just the second City goal-keeper to be sent off in the EPL after Andy Dibble against QPR (1994).
Kevin de Bruyne registered his 11th assist.
Twitter Post
Here's the Premier League table
📈 Liverpool extend their advantage#PL pic.twitter.com/utyHpItONv— Premier League (@premierleague) December 27, 2019