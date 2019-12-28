Premier League, gameweek 20: Here are all the key details
After a frantic Boxing Day in the Premier League 2019-20 season, the festive period sees more action on offer.
On Saturday, we are set to witness seven matches being played.
Three more will be played on Sunday.
Things are happening quickly and reaction from teams will be crucial here.
Here are the key details about gameweek 20.
WHULEI
Leicester aim to get back in shape after two losses
Second-placed Leicester City started the festive period with two successive losses against Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.
They shipped in seven goals in these two games.
On Saturday, they face a worried West Ham away from home.
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers could rest Jamie Vardy for this tie.
The Foxes need a result, however, West Ham will be wanting to produce substance at home.
BURMUN
United face an away trip to Burnley
Manchester United, who beat Newcastle 4-1 at home on Boxing Day, will travel to face Burnley.
United will be without Scott McTominay, who suffered an injury against the Magpies.
That could see Paul Pogba starting the match.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels his side can recover well and produce substance.
It is a crucial match for the visitors with Arsenal looming next.
NORTOT
Mourinho's Spurs take on bottom-placed Norwich
Bottom-placed Norwich City host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in another crucial game.
Spurs, who enjoyed a 2-1 comeback win against Brighton on Boxing Day, will hope to get the job done.
Mourinho will need to think tactically after being without the suspended trio of Son Heung-min, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks.
Norwich have been awful of late and need a miracle from somewhere.
Gameweek 20
Gameweek 20: Saturday's run of games
Here are all fixtures: Brighton vs Bournemouth (6:00 PM), Southampton vs Crystal Palace (8:30 PM), Newcastle United vs Everton (8:30 PM), Watford vs Aston Villa (8:30 PM), Norwich vs Tottenham (11:00 PM), West Ham vs Leicester City (11:00 PM), Burnley vs Manchester United (1:15 AM).
The matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
Stat attack
Some of the key numbers on offer
Since Mourinho took charge of Spurs, mid-fielder Dele Alli has provided five goals and three assists in all competitions.
Newcastle are unbeaten in eight home league matches.
Everton are on a four-match unbeaten league run.
Manchester United's tally of two clean sheets this season is the fewest in the division.
West Ham could lose four home league games in a row since January 2006.
Here's the current Premier League table
