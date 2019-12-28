AUS vs NZ, 2nd Test: Key takeaways from Day 3
Australia are well on top against New Zealand in the second Test and have a 456-run lead.
The hosts bowled New Zealand out for 148 on Day 3 and then were 137/4 at stumps.
The side will now look to get a lead close to 500 and attack the Kiwis on Day 4.
Here are the key takeaways from Day 3.
Day 3
How did Day 3 pan out at the MCG?
New Zealand started the day at 44/2 and didn't offer any sort of resistance.
Tom Latham was the top run-scorer (50), whereas, for Australia, Pat Cummins claimed five wickets.
James Pattinson (3/34) contributed well.
Australia got off to a strong start with the openers adding 62 for the first wicket.
The Kiwis picked up four scalps, however, things are too late now.
Cummins
Pat Cummins shows why he is the best in business
Cummins, who claimed one wicket on Day 2, was on top of his game today.
He gave Aussies the perfect start by getting Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls in quick succession.
Cummins also got Latham to take the spine out of the Kiwis.
He has been superb throughout the year and has raced to 59 scalps in 2019.
He was the perfect match-winner.
Kiwis batting
Kiwis horrible with the bat once again
New Zealand have been awful with the bat of late and for the third time in the series, the side couldn't get close to even 200.
There is no resistance in the side and the lack of belief is telling.
The side looks over dependent on Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.
And if they fail, NZ crumble as well.
Aussies
Aussies ruthless, confidence key for them
Australia have been ruthless at home and are closing in on a second successive series win.
They had earlier retained the Ashes after drawing 2-2 away in England.
This is a side that is rallying on confidence at the moment.
The bowlers are working as an unit and we witnessed the magic come alive on Saturday.
Their pace attack is on a different level.