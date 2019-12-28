Trent Boult ruled out of third Australia-New Zealand Test match
Sports
New Zealand, who are already on the verge of a series defeat against Australia, have been dealt with a major blow.
Prime left-arm pacer Trent Boult has been ruled out of the third Test match to be played between January 3-7.
The fast bowler fractured his right hand in the ongoing MCG Test.
Here are more details on the same.
Fracture
Boult fractures second-metacarpal of his right hand
The Kiwis issued a statement on Twitter and claimed the bowler will return back to New Zealand.
"Trent Boult will return home to New Zealand following the 2nd Test after suffering a fracture to the second-metacarpal of his right hand while batting on day three."
"He will require around four weeks of rehabilitation. A replacement player will be confirmed in due course," it added.
Injury
Boult in line miss the T20Is against India next month
Boult will be absolutely gutted after this latest incident.
The Kiwi speedster had missed New Zealand's last two Tests, against England and Australia, with a rib injury.
He is also set to miss the T20I series against India next month.
New Zealand play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against Virat Kohli-led Team India.
The T20I series starts from January 24 onwards.
MCG Test
How did Day 3 pan out at the MCG?
New Zealand started the day at 44/2 and didn't offer any sort of resistance.
Tom Latham was the top run-scorer (50), whereas, for Australia, Pat Cummins claimed five wickets.
James Pattinson (3/34) contributed well.
Australia got off to a strong start with the openers adding 62 for the first wicket.
The Kiwis picked up four scalps, however, things are too late now.
Information
Boult claimed just one wicket in the second Test
Boult picked up just one wicket in the second Test and bowled nine overs in the second innings."Obviously gutting news for Trent and for our group to have someone like that ruled out with his injury. Disappointing," said opening Tom Latham.