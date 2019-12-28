Football: A look at the best moments this year
2019 was a year that had its fair chunk of top moments. From national teams, club football to individual honors, we had an entertaining year.
Liverpool bossed the big stage, Lionel Messi won his sixth Ballon d'Or, Manchester City dominated English football and the likes of Portugal and Brazil won major tourneys.
After looking at the worst moments earlier, we present the best ones.
Liverpool
Liverpool seal the biggest titles in 2019
Liverpool sealed the major honors in 2019 to dominate the scenes.
They won the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League trophy after beating Tottenham 2-0.
The English side then went on to overcome Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup via a penalty shootout.
The Reds weren't done and won the FIFA Club World Cup recently after overcoming Flamengo.
They are also ruling the Premier League 2019-20.
Messi awards
Superstar Lionel Messi pockets two prestigious awards in 2019
Football legend Lionel Messi pocketed the Ballon d'Or award for the world's best player for a record sixth time earlier this month.
The sixth award comes after the Barcelona ace scored 54 times for club and country in the 2018-19 season.
In September, the 32-year-old Messi had won best men's player at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Milan.
Man City
City dominate English football, win a host of trophies
Manchester City started the year by beating Chelsea in the final of the EFL Cup held on February 24.
The modern day English giants pocketed the prestigious FA Cup on May 18.
They beat Watford 6-0 to emerge champions.
City also lifted the Premier League 2018-19 trophy in May after sealing victory on the final matchweek.
They won the Community Shield in August.
Portugal, Brazil
Portugal win Nations League, Brazil lift Copa America title
In June, Portugal beat the Netherlands to win the inaugural Nations League.
Goncalo Guedes' second half strike gave Portugal a narrow 1-0 victory against the Dutch.
After winning the UEFA Euro 2016 honors, this another big moment for Portugal.
Meanwhile, Brazil beat Peru 3-1 to win the Copa America 2019 in July.
It was Brazil's first Copa America title in 12 years.