Cricket: A look at the worst moments this year
Sports
The year 2019 in cricket had a packed schedule that included some major tournaments.
We had the ICC World Cup 2019 and the Ashes 2019 held on English soil.
Meanwhile, we witnessed several forgettable moments this year and that will take some time for many fans to move on.
Here we present the worst moments witnessed this year.
World Cup
The boundary count rule deprives NZ of the World Cup
The final of the 2019 World Cup between England and New Zealand was tied and a super over was needed to determine the winner.
The super over was also tied after Martin Guptill was run out.
England were declared winners due to the boundary count rule as they had scored more number of boundaries compared to NZ.
This rule was criticized from all quarters.
Dhoni dismissal
Dhoni's run out ended India's hopes in CWC 19 semis
India were off to a dismal start in pursuit of 240 against New Zealand in the CWC 19 semi-final.
However, a 116-run seventh-wicket stand between MS Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77) kept India in the hunt.
However, a direct hit from Martin Guptill had MSD short of his crease while he attempted to steal a second.
With MSD gone, a billion hearts broke.
Mohammad Shahzad
Mohammad Shahzad's woes with the Afghanistan Cricket Board
Mohammad Shahzad was dropped from the World Cup squad after their match against Sri Lanka.
He had played the first two matches of the tournament despite retiring hurt with a knee injury during Afghanistan's warm-up match against Pakistan.
He lashed out at the ACB after saying doctors had advised him 2-3 days of rest.
Shahzad was suspended later for breaching ACB's Code of Conduct.
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer subjected to 'racial insults'
England fast bowler Jofra Archer said he was subjected to racist abuse by a spectator during Day 5 of the first Test against NZ last month.
"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team," said Archer on Twitter. "The crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy. The Barmy Army was good as usual also."