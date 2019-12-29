Premier League 2019-20: All the important stats from gameweek 20
After a frantic Boxing Day in the Premier League 2019-20 season, Saturday witnessed seven games played in gameweek 20.
Manchester United closed in on top four with a 2-0 win against Burnley.
Everton's new boss Carlo Ancelotti saw his side win a second successive match.
Leicester City got back to winning ways.
Here are all the key numbers.
Here's what happened on Saturday
Here are all the results from Saturday: Brighton 2-0 Bournemouth, Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace, Newcastle United 1-2 Everton, Watford 3-0 Aston Villa, Norwich 2-2 Tottenham , West Ham 1-2 Leicester City, Burnley 0-2 Manchester United.
BURMUN
United keep a maiden away clean sheet this season
Manchester United are now 10 league games unbeaten against Burnley since August 2009.
The visitors kept an away clean sheet in the EPL for the first time since February 2019.
United's Marcus Rashford has 16 goal involvements in 20 EPL games this season.
Anthony Martial has been directly involved in 10 goals in his 13 EPL starts in the 2019-20 season.
NEWEVE
Ancelotti registers 50th career EPL win
Calvert-Lewin is the first Everton player to score the winning goal in successive league matches.
He is the highest goal-scorer for Everton this season.
Ancelotti recorded his 50th win in his 78th career EPL match in charge.
A total of 42 shots was seen in this match (Newcastle 20, Everton 22). This is the third-highest tally in a single league game this season.
More stats
Leicester notch sixth away win, Kane nets 20th league penalty
Second-placed Leicester registered their sixth away league victory in the season.
West Ham suffered their sixth league loss at home.
Tottenham have registered four own goals in the league in the 2019 calendar year.
Harry Kane netted his 20th career penalty for Spurs in the Premier League.
Watford scored three goals in a league match for first time since April 2019.
Kane's Premier League popularity increases
136 - Only Alan Shearer (145) and Sergio Aguero (138) have scored more Premier League goals in their first 200 appearances in the competition than Harry Kane (136). Bagsman. pic.twitter.com/iNWHVIZehW— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2019
West Ham sack Pellegrini: A look at key numbers
West Ham sacked manager Manuel Pellegrini after a loss against Leicester.
This was West Ham's ninth loss in their previous 12 EPL matches this season.
West Ham are now 17th in the Premier League table and are a point above the relegation zone.
Pellegrini becomes the sixth manager to lose his job in EPL this season.
He managed West Ham in 64 matches.