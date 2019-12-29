Peter Siddle retires from international cricket: List of his achievements
Australian pacer Peter Siddle has announced his retirement from international cricket after being released by Australia for the third Test against New Zealand.
The 35-year-old Siddle broke the news to his teammates at the MCG on Sunday.
Siddle was called up to the side after Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the second Test.
Quote
'It's always hard to know when the right time is'
"It's always hard to know when the right time is," he told local broadcaster Fox Cricket. "The Ashes was the main goal, to try and get on that touring party and be a part of that series."
Views
One last crack in Australia would have been nice: Siddle
Siddle said he would have fancied one last crack on home soil before retiring.
"Once I'd ticked that off, I was talking to Painey (captain Tim Paine) and JL (coach Justin Langer), I thought I could have (retired) there, but the chance of getting one last crack if it came in Australia ... would have been nice."
Siddle
Siddle didn't find a place in the second Test
Meanwhile, Siddle had come in for the injured Josh Hazlewood for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.
Australia had battered New Zealand in the first Test and are closing in down on a series win.
However, Siddle wasn't considered for selection in the final XI.
In his place, James Pattinson was chosen.
The right-arm pacer has done well in the Test match.
Ashes
Siddle had an impressive Ashes career
Siddle featured in three Tests against England in the Ashes 2019 series.
The veteran pacer picked up seven wickets at an average of 42.14.
Overall, the pacer featured in 24 Ashes Tests in his career.
He claimed an impressive 80 wickets at 29.81 and registered four five-wicket hauls.
He had made his Ashes debut in 2009.
Siddle Tests
A fringe resource, Siddle had an impressive Test career
Overall in 67 Tests, Siddle picked up a total of 221 wickets at 30.66.
He claimed eight five-wicket hauls with a best of 6/54.
He also featured in 20 ODIs and two T20Is for Australia.
With the Aussies having a formidable pace-bowling attack, Siddle was often on the fringes.
He was also unused between 2016-18.
Siddle returned against Pakistan in October 2018.
Achievements
Impressive achievements of Siddle in his Test career
Siddle made his Test debut in Mohali in 2008 and claimed Sachin Tendulkar as his maiden wicket.
He went on to become the ninth Australian to take a hat-trick when he dismissed England's Alastair Cook, Matt Prior and Stuart Broad on his 26th birthday in the 2010 Ashes in Brisbane.
He is 13th on the list in terms of most Test wickets for Australia.
Siddle's impact
Siddle was a terrific support bowler
Siddle was a terrific support bowler and despite injuries, he had the attributes of going long and strong.
He could bowl long spells and hold the scoring to create pressure.
The right-arm pacer will continue to play domestic cricket for Victoria and Twenty20 side Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.
He will also play for English County side Essex.
Twitter Post
Thanks for the memories!
Congratulations to Peter Siddle, a champion of our game, who has today announced his retirement from international cricket. He finished with 221 Test wickets, including a memorable Ashes hat-trick on his birthday at the Gabba. Thanks for the memories Sidds! pic.twitter.com/Rl8UChz8pI— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 28, 2019