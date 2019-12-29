India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Australia Vs New Zealand
Australian Cricket Team
Cricket
Cricket News
Marnus Labuschagne
MCG Test
Mitchell Starc
Nathan Lyon
Neil Wagner
New Zealand Cricket Team
Pat Cummins
Steve Smith
Test Cricket
Tim Paine
Tom Blundell
Travis Head
-LRB-
-RRB- . He also went
-RRB- . He entered the top
-RRB- . He was the only batsman with 1,000-plus runs . The batsman smashed
-RRB- amassed his
-RRB- excelled for the hosts.
-RRB- hit his
-RRB-.
, managed a staggering
, who failed yet again . Here are the records broken.
, who got a
, who scored
, who were put to bat by the
: List of records broken.
.
. He
. He surpassed former
. How did the Test match pan out?.
. In reply ,
. Some of the batting feats registered in this Test match.
. The southpaw surpassed the 1,000-run mark in Tests as well -LRB-
. With this win ,
's left-arm pacer
's side beat
's ton wasn't enough for
1,081
1,105
10
121
138
139
148
168/5
16th
2-0
20.13
200
201
2019
240
247
28th
2nd
380
4/81
42
43
45
467
46th
5/28
59
63
7
7,110
7,164
74.23
79
85
965
after
again for
also smashed
and
and claimed
and the pacer ended
as the highest run-scorer -LRB-
AT
Aussie
Aussies
Australia
Australian
Australians
beat
bowler
by
Captain
career runs in the format . He smashed his
career Test
career Test scalps . Here are the bowling feats registered by the
career Test scalps for
career Test scalps to his name . He claimed the second-highest wickets in
claimed
club for
Cummins
declared at
end 2019
Ended
enters top
faltered in the chase and were bowled out for
fifties
fifty
First
five-wicket hauls.
former
Greg Chappell
has
has raced to
His tally was the third-best for the
in
in terms of career Test runs -LRB-
in Tests.
in the
in the Test match ,
innings . The
innings, ended
innings, registered his
innings.
International
is
is enjoying a bumper spell of Test cricket at the moment.
is the second-fastest
Kiwi
Kiwis
Labuschagne
list in terms of Test runs for
Max Walker
more match to play.
New Zealand
now
on
on a high note.
once
One
opener
Past
registered his
Richard Hadlee
Runs
runs to win the
scored a sublime
sealed the series
second
SEVEN
seventh
skipper
Smith
Team
Team Australia
Test ,
Test and became the second-fastest
Test match at the
Test scalps.
The
the 200-wicket mark in Tests -LRB-
this year
three hundreds
to
to claim 200-plus wickets in Test cricket . He achieved the feat in his
Tom Latham
TWO
Wagner
was superb
went
were bundled for a paltry
wickets -RRB-.
wickets in the Test . He finished as the leading wicket-taker for
wickets under his belt . He averaged
wickets.
with
with a whopping
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline