A look at Pat Cummins' sensational numbers in 2019
Sports
Pat Cummins has been Australia's leader in the Test team of late.
The right-arm pacer is enjoying the form of his life.
The bowler has also delivered the goods in limited-overs cricket as well.
2019 was a phenomenal year for Cummins, who stood out and scripted many wonderful records.
Here we look at his impressive numbers in 2019.
Cummins 2019
Cummins ends 2019 as the leading wicket-taker in Tests
Cummins grew in confidence as the year progressed and his Test numbers were superb.
The right-arm pacer claimed an astounding 59 scalps in 12 Test matches this year.
He averaged 20.13 with the ball and registered best figures of 6/23.
He also claimed two five-wicket hauls.
The next best bowler this year was Australian spinner Nathan Lyon (45 wickets).
Cummins vs NZ
Cummins played a crucial role in the ongoing Test series
Cummins picked up eight wickets in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand, which included a fifer at the MCG.
Australia won the Test by 247 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Cummins has raced to 139 career Test scalps for Australia. He surpassed former Aussie international Max Walker (138 wickets).
He now has five five-wicket hauls.
Cummins
Cummins was the standout factor in Ashes 2019
Cummins was the standout factor for Australia in the Ashes 2019 series against England.
The 26-year-old claimed the most wickets in Ashes 2019 (29).
He averaged 19.62 in the series with a best of 4/32.
Cummins stepped up against Pakistan recently as well.
He claimed eight scalps in the two Tests.
Cummins had earlier done well against Sri Lanka, claiming 14 wickets at home.
Wickets in 2019
Cummins ends 2019 with 99 international wickets
Cummins ended as the highest wicket-taker for Australia in ODIs (31).
He averaged 21.61 with the ball and his best figure was 5/70.
Cummins was the seventh-highest wicket-taker in ODIs this year.
He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 (14).
Cummins also claimed nine T20I scalps in 2019.
Overall, he finished with 99 international wickets this year.