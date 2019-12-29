England cricketers Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad involved in on-field spat
Sports
England senior cricketers Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad were involved in an ugly on-field spat on Saturday in the ongoing first Test match against South Africa in Centurion.
Stokes was seen having a go at Broad in England's team huddle after a Proteas wicket fell early on Day 3.
Here are further details on the same.
Information
Stokes and Broad exchange words in team huddle
Former England captain Nasser Hussain, who was in the commentary box at that point, assessed that Broad might have said something to Stokes in the team huddle. That must have triggered a reaction from Stokes.
Commentary
(They've) got a problem with each other, says Hussain
"England's hot in the weather and not feeling well. I'm pleased that a few words were exchanged to be honest. (They've) got a problem with each other, Broad has said something in the huddle that Stokes is not amused with and England's vice-captain picks him up on it. I don't mind that at all," said Hussain while commentating.
Spat
I'm not sure what started it, says Holding
Former West Indian legend Michael Holding said, "Well that doesn't look like a very friendly conversation, does it?. I'm not sure what started it, but hopefully it will end soon."
Fortunately for the other players and staff in England's camp, towards the end of the video, the duo can be seen giving each other a fist bump.
Twitter Post
WATCH: The on-field incident between Stokes and Broad
What did I miss? pic.twitter.com/0xWqxQv5Gw— Kourageous ✨✨✨ (@AN_EVILSOUL) December 28, 2019
First Test
What's the status of the first Test match?
South Africa were folded for 284 in the first innings with Quinton de Kock scoring 95.
England could only manage 181 next. SA pacer Vernon Philander claimed 4/16.
The hosts registered 272 runs in the second innings to set a challenging 376-run target.
Jofra Archer claimed a fifer for England in the second innings.
In reply, England have already lost three wickets.