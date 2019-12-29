I don't know when I will get fit: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is currently nursing a sports hernia injury and isn't sure when he will make a comeback to competitive cricket.
His situation will be monitored and a decision will be taken on whether a surgery is required to treat his sports hernia.
The senior pacer stayed away from blaming the NCA for not being able to detect his injury.
Here's more.
Assignments
Bhuvi set to miss India's next set of assignments
Bhuvi was earlier ruled out of the ODI series against West Indies after a sports hernia injury resurfaced.
He is set to miss India's next set of assignments which includes the tour of New Zealand.
Team India is set to play against Sri Lanka in three T20Is, starting January 5.
The side will then take on Australia in a three-match ODI series.
Quote
Bhuvi unsure on when he will get fit
Bhuvi isn't thinking about a return at the moment. "World T20 is still good nine months away. I am not thinking about that. The first thing is getting fit and I don't know when I will get fit," Bhuvneshwar told PTI in an exclusive interview.
Incident
Bhuvi underwent three different scans at a private hospital
Earlier, according to a report in The Times of India, Bhuvneshwar was made to go through three different scans at a private hospital in Bengaluru, while recovering at the NCA.
However, the injury went undetected.
Bhuvi, who was in severe pain, was declared fit for play.
He featured in all the three games and wasn't at his best and claimed just two wickets.
NCA
NCA must have tried their best, says Bhuvi
Bhuvi said the NCA must have tried its best but he doesn't know where it went wrong.
"NCA must have tried their best but I don't know what went wrong and why they couldn't diagnose. Still I am not the right person to comment on that as it might say something else and BCCI will come up with something else," said Bhuvi.
Appointment
Bhuvi to take doctor's appointment next
Bhuvi could require a possible surgery. At the moment, he is waiting for the doctor's appointment.
"There is no surety of surgery, but generally, the standard procedure in case of sports hernia is surgery. But we still need to take an appointment and I am not sure where it's going to be. But we are trying to get it as soon as possible."
Return
Bhuvi wants to be back at his best
Bhuvi said he wants to be back at his best but isn't sure what the treatment will be like.
"I want to be back at my best but as I said I don't know what will be the treatment like. So whatever the doctor says will go with that thing only," he said.
His possible return could be during the IPL 2020 season.