Cricket: A look at the best moments this year
The year 2019 in cricket had a packed schedule that included some major international tournaments.
We had the crucial ICC World Cup 2019 and the Ashes 2019 held on English soil.
Team India enjoyed some brilliant moments as well in a year Virat Kohli & Co. dominated.
After listing the worst moments earlier, we present the best ones.
Warner, Smith
Warner and Smith return with a bang
After serving respective 12-month ban periods for a ball tampering scandal in 2018, Australian duo David Warner and Steve Smith returned with a bang.
Warner won the prestigious Orange Cap in the IPL 2019 and scored the second-highest runs in the 2019 World Cup.
He also slammed 335* against Pakistan in a Test.
Smith ruled the Ashes 2019 with 774 runs in seven innings.
Kohli and Rohit
Kohli and Rohit take charge with most international runs
India cricket team captain Virat Kohli ended the year as the highest run-scorer across formats.
He amassed a total of 2,455 runs and finished atop.
Rohit Sharma scored 2,442 international runs.
Rohit ended as the highest run-scorer in ODIs this year (1,490 runs)
He scored seven hundreds and six fifties at an average of 57.30.
Rohit also scored most runs in CWC 19 (648).
Aussies
Australia's Cummins and Labuschagne dictate Test cricket
Australia are on the rise and they have performed well in Test cricket this year.
Two cricketers contributed immensely for Australia's success in 2019.
Star pacer Pat Cummins claimed an astounding 59 scalps in 12 Test matches this year.
He averaged 20.13 with the ball.
Marnus Labuschagne registered the most runs in Tests this year (1,105).
He was the only batsman with 1,000-plus runs.
CWC 19
Stokes inspires England in 2019 World Cup triumph
For New Zealand, losing the ICC World Cup 2019 on boundary count rule was definitely one of the worst moments this year.
However, England claimed the trophy at home.
This was England's maiden World Cup triumph and to see the final get this close was a spectacle.
All-rounder Ben Stokes was the hero after scoring 84.
He had a fabulous tournament for England.
Best moments
Cricket's other best moments in 2019
India and Bangladesh featured in their maiden Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The preparations were in full swing and the City of Joy celebrated the cause.
Team India sealed the Test to win the series 2-0.
Mumbai Indians won the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League after defeating Chennai Super Kings.
This was Mumbai's fourth IPL honor.