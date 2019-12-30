30 Dec 2019
Premier League 2019-20: Key stats from matchday 20
Sports
The final Premier League matches of the year 2019 were held on Sunday.
Fans witnessed three big matches, involving giants Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City.
While the latter three finished on a high, Arsenal continue to endure a tough season as they lost to Chelsea.
Here, we take a look at some of the key stats from these matches of matchday 20.
Dream Debut
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been unwavering since debut
Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his EPL debut in February 2018, and since then, he is enjoying a dream season with the side.
Since then, he has scored 45 goals in the competition, which is more than any other player.
So far, he leads Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) by a goal.
Do you know?
Arsenal match Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Arsenal lost 1-2 to Chelsea, despite leading at half-time. However, there came an interesting observation, as with the goal, Arsenal ended the decade with 704 goals. Interestingly, it is the same number of goals scored together by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during the 2010s.
Liverpool
Liverpool's dream run at home continues
Liverpool are enjoying the season of this decade as they are currently unbeaten in 19 matches in the EPL this season so far.
Meanwhile, following their win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, they are now unbeaten in 50 league matches at home, in Anfield, as they have won 40.
They have become the third team to do so, after themselves (63) and Chelsea (86).
Remarkable 2019
Liverpool end 2019 on a high
There is no doubt that Liverpool have produced their best performance this year.
Following their win over Wolves, The Reds ended the year with 98 points from 37 EPL matches, while they have a ratio of 2.65 points every game.
It is the second-highest by a team in the tournament in a year after Chelsea, with 2.66 points per game in 2005.
Lightening fast
Pep Guardiola registers fastest 100th win in EPL
Pep Guardiola has asserted his dominance as one of the world's greatest managers with his success in the EPL with Manchester City.
Their 2-0 win over Sheffield United, on Sunday, also marked the 100th win for Guardiola in the EPL, as he became the fastest manager to do so, in just 134 matches.
He surpassed Jose Mourinho (142 games).
Twitter Post
Sergio Aguero keeps hunting new preys