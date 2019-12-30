India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Arsenal
Chelsea
Cristiano Ronaldo
English Premier League 2019
EPL 2019-20
Lionel Messi
Liverpool
Manchester City
NewsBytes
Pep Gaurdiola
Premier League 2019-20
Stat Attack
Anfield
City
EPL
Guardiola
Jamie Vardy
Jose Mourinho
Leicester City
Mohamed Salah
Pep Guardiola
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Premier League
Reds
Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
 
Ask NewsBytes
Ridhi Sarin

Ridhi Sarin

Asked on 30 December, 2019

How many times have Liverpool won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool have won the EPL on 18 occasions.

Arnav Jayaraman

Arnav Jayaraman

Asked on 30 December, 2019

When was the last time Liverpool won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool last won the EPL in 1989-90.

Paridhi Rangarajan

Paridhi Rangarajan

Asked on 30 December, 2019

Who is current Arsenal manager?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Arsenal are currently managed by Mikel Arteta.

Hansika Singhal

Hansika Singhal

Asked on 30 December, 2019

When did Pep Guardiola join Manchester City?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Guardiola joined City in 2016.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline