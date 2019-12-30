India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Dhoni
Jasprit Bumrah
Kohli
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli
Wisden Cricket
Wisden Cricketer
Wisden T20 Team Of The Decade
Wisden Team Of The Decade
Aaron Finch
Bumrah
Colin Munro
David Willey
Finch
Glenn Maxwell
IPL
Jos Buttler
Lasith Malinga
Maxwell
Mohammad Nabi
Munro
Mushfiqur Rahim
New Zealand
no Dhoni
Rashid Khan
Shane Watson
Sri Lanka
T20Is
Wisden
Wisden T20I
Wisden's T20I
World T20
 
Ask NewsBytes
Arjun Sarin

Arjun Sarin

Asked on 30 December, 2019

Where is Jasprit Bumrah ranked in T20Is?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bumrah is ranked 47th in T20Is.

Muhammad Mehta

Muhammad Mehta

Asked on 30 December, 2019

Who is the number one T20I all-rounder currently?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Mohammad Nabi is the current number one T20I all-rounder.

Rakesh Saxena

Rakesh Saxena

Asked on 30 December, 2019

Who is the number one T20I batsman currently?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Babar Azam is the number one T20I batsman currently.

Aradhya Jayaraman

Aradhya Jayaraman

Asked on 30 December, 2019

Where is Virat Kohli ranked in T20Is?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli is ranked 10th in T20Is.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline