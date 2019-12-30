30 Dec 2019
Kohli in Wisden's T20I team of the decade, no Dhoni
Sports
Cricket's encyclopedia, Wisden, has announced its T20I team of the decade.
The team has some top names, including Indian skipper Virat Kohli and pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah.
However, the notable miss was 2007 World T20 winning captain MS Dhoni.
Notably, Australia dominated the team with as many as three players, with Aaron Finch being given the honors to lead the side.
Batsmen
Kohli leads charge alongside Finch, Munro and Maxwell
As for the batsmen, Kohli is a deserving candidate, owing to his T20I average of 52.66, which is the best in the format.
However, he does not get the captaincy, as the same has been earned by Australia's Aaron Finch.
As for the other batsmen, New Zealand's Colin Munro and Australia's Glenn Maxwell add versatility to the squad owing to their big-hitting prowess.
All-rounders
Shane Watson and Mohammad Nabi as all-rounders
As for the all-rounders, the department starts with Australia's Shane Watson following a prolific performance in the first half of the decade, prior to his retirement in 2016.
Also, in the squad is Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, who is considered as one of the most under-rated all-rounders of the format.
Besides his ability to take wickets, he can pitch in as a finisher.
Information
Jos Buttler behind the big gloves
Talking about the job behind the stumps, Wisden thinks England's Jos Buttler is the ideal man. His ability to bat higher up the order helped him edge past Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim. Furthermore, he remains one of the most explosive batsmen of this decade.
Bowling
Rashid Khan: The specialized spinner among renowned pacers
As for the bowlers, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan makes the cut as the specialized spinner. Being the number one T20I spinner certainly didn't go unnoticed.
Among the pacers are England's David Willey, who has been doing exceptionally well in the power-play, with a strike-rate of 15 balls per wicket.
Also, Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, along with Bumrah, lead the pace department.
Do you know?
Finch leads Wisden's T20I team of the decade
Wisden T20I team of the decade: Aaron Finch (c), Colin Munro, Virat Kohli, Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler (wk), Mohammad Nabi, David Willey, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.
Quote
Dhoni's mixed T20I record this decade led to omission
"It should be noted, MS Dhoni's record in T20Is this decade was mixed; his average of 46 was exceptional, but he only scored at a strike-rate of 132, and couldn't replicate his destructive IPL batting," Wisden said on Dhoni's omission.