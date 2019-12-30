30 Dec 2019
Dubai Globe Soccer Awards: Ronaldo wins 'Player of The Year'
Sports
Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo finished 2019 on a high as he was adjudged the best men's player at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.
He has now won the award in six out of the nine editions so far. Notably, this was his fourth consecutive title.
Interestingly, Ronaldo had finished third in the Ballon d'Or this year, as Lionel Messi won his sixth trophy.
Gratitude
Ronaldo thanks his well-wishers following the win
Following the win, Ronaldo thanked his family members, along with his Juventus and Portugal teammates, for supporting him.
"I have to say thank you to the Arabic community, which is always great with me. I have to thank Dubai as well- it is a marvelous place to be, I am coming every year and I love this place," he said.
Do you know?
Ronaldo eyes yet another trophy in 2020
"And finally, to thank [everyone] who voted for me. It is a great honor to be here and receive this amazing award. I hope to be here next year to receive this award, of course. Thanks to everyone, and a happy New Year," added Ronaldo.
2019 performance
Ronaldo has fared well in 2019
As for Ronaldo's performance, 2019 has been a decent year for him.
He was at his best for Portugal, where he put up an amazing performance, netting 14 goals in 10 matches.
Besides winning the UEFA Nations League this year, he also helped his side qualify for the UEFA Euro 2020.
He had also won the Serie A last season.
Information
Other accolades won by Ronaldo this year
Among other honors clinched by Ronaldo this year, he won the PFA Portuguese Player of the Year and the Serie A Footballer of the Year. Besides, he was also included in the FIFA FIFPro World11 and the UEFA Nations League Finals Team of the Tournament.
Other winners
Jürgen Klopp awarded Best Coach of the Year
Among other winners, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was awarded the Best Coach of the Year following his UEFA Champions League win with Liverpool in 2018-19.
Notably, his club is enjoying an unbeaten run in the Premier League this season so far.
As a result, Liverpool were awarded the Best Club of the Year.