Ask NewsBytes
Aaryan Sen

Aaryan Sen

Asked on 30 December, 2019

When did Cristiano Ronaldo join Juventus?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018.

Vishal Chattopadhyay

Vishal Chattopadhyay

Asked on 30 December, 2019

How many goals has Ronaldo scored for Juventus?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Ronaldo has scored 40 goals in 64 matches for Juventus so far.

Aarav Lobo

Aarav Lobo

Asked on 30 December, 2019

When did Jürgen Klopp join Liverpool?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015.

Sai Kapur

Sai Kapur

Asked on 30 December, 2019

How many times have Liverpool won the UCL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool have won the UCL on six occasions.

