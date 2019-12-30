India
Ananya Jain

Ananya Jain

Asked on 30 December, 2019

When did Virat Kohli make his Test debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli made his Test debut in June 2011 against Windies.

Ajay Patil

Ajay Patil

Asked on 30 December, 2019

How many Test runs has Kohli scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli has scored 7,202 runs in 84 Tests so far.

Aditya Sen

Aditya Sen

Asked on 30 December, 2019

When did Steve Smith make his Test debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Smith made his Test debut in July 2010, against Pakistan.

Ishan Powar

Ishan Powar

Asked on 30 December, 2019

How many Test runs has Smith scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Smith has scored 7,164 runs in 72 Tests so far.

