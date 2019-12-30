30 Dec 2019
Kohli finishes 2019 as number one Test batsman: Details here
Sports
Indian skipper Virat Kohli finished 2019 on a high as he retained the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen.
With this feat, he ended as the top batsman in both 2018 and 2019.
He is ahead of Australia's Steve Smith by 17 rating points.
Smith's failure to fire in the recent home season helped Kohli to maintain his lead.
Kohli dominates
Kohli dominates top spot following good run at home
Although Kohli has not finished as the top run-scorer in the format this year (overall or for India), it was his prolific home run against South Africa and Bangladesh that helped him consolidate the top spot.
In five matches, Kohli scored 453 runs at an average of 113.25, including twin centuries, along with the top knock of an unbeaten 254.
Smith
Smith failed to fire post Ashes heroics
Smith, who made a dominating return to the sport this year, terrorized everyone with his batting in the Ashes 2019.
He scored 774 runs in four matches at an average of 110.57 including three centuries and three half-centuries.
However, in the four home matches this year, he managed to score just 191 runs at an average of 31.83, including only a half-century.
Top run-scorer
Top run-scorer in Tests in 2019 finishes fourth
As far as the top run-scorer in the format this year is concerned, it is Smith's team-mate Marnus Labuschagne.
He scored 1,104 runs in 11 matches at an average of 64.94, including three centuries and seven half-centuries.
While he finished the year ranked fourth, India's top Test run-scorer of the year, Mayank Agarwal, is ranked 12th.
Top 10
Australia and India dominate top 10
As for the top 10 Test batsman, for now, Australia dominate the chart with as many as three players, including explosive opener David Warner at number seven.
Meanwhile, India too have three of their players in the top 10, including Cheteshwar Pujara at number five and Ajinkya Rahane, who jointly shares the seventh spot.
Test Rankings
Top 10 current batsmen as per ICC Test Rankings
Following are the current ICC Test Rankings for batsmen as of December 30, 2019:
1. Virat Kohli
2. Steve Smith
3. Kane Williamson
4. Marnus Labuschagne
5. Cheteshwar Pujara
6. Babar Azam
7. David Warner and Ajinkya Rahane
9. Joe Root
10. Quinton de Kock
Twitter Post
ICC Test Ranking for batsmen as of December 30, 2019
Kohli in 2019
Records scripted by Kohli in 2019
Following are some of the records scripted by Kohli in 2019:
He is the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a decade.
He has earned the highest rating for any Indian batsman in ICC Rankings (928 points in Tests).
He has also become the first Indian captain to score 250-plus in a Test innings.