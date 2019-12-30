D'Arcy Short replaces Sean Abbott for India ODIs: Details here
Sports
Australia were forced to make a change in the squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against India, starting January 14.
Following an injury to pacer Sean Abbott, he has been replaced by batting all-rounder D'Arcy Short.
Abbott has been ruled out for four weeks post a side strain, which he suffered while playing for Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).
Reaction
Australian selector backs Short's inclusion
Following this decision, Australian selector Trevor Hohns backed Short, as he will bolster the team's all-round department, alongside Ashton Agar.
With his bowling, he would also aid the pacers and spinner Adam Zampa.
"His proven record and ability to bat anywhere in the order will also be a great asset to the squad," said Hohns, post the announcement.
ODI performance
Short is yet to fire in ODIs
As for Short's performance in the ODIs, he is yet to prove his worth.
So far, he has played just four matches, scoring 83 runs, while he is yet to claim a wicket.
Talking about his List A career, he has scored 1,163 runs in 34 innings at an average of 37.5, including three centuries and three half-centuries, along with 19 wickets.
Do you know?
Short's performance has been average in last five List-A matches
Considering Short's performance in the past five List-A matches, it has been an average one. He has managed to score only 55 runs, while claiming just a couple of wickets for 46 runs.
Tour schedule
Australia to lock horns against India in three ODIs
Australia are all set to tour India for a three-match ODI series from January 14.
The opening ODI would be played in Mumbai, followed by the second on January 17 in Rajkot, while the final ODI will be in Bengaluru on January 19.
Notably, Australia had won the previous five-match series, earlier this year, in India, 3-2.
Information
Aaron Finch to lead Australia in ODIs against India
Australia ODI squad for India tour: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc and wk), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.