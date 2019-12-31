India
Vihaan Tata

Vihaan Tata

Asked on 31 December, 2019

Has Hima Das won an Olympic Gold?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

No, Hima is yet to win Olympic gold.

Ayaan Das

Ayaan Das

Asked on 31 December, 2019

How many Test centuries has Rohit Sharma scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Rohit has scored six Test centuries so far.

Arjun Dasgupta

Arjun Dasgupta

Asked on 31 December, 2019

Did Virat Kohli ever win the Padma Shri award?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli won the Padma Shri in 2017.

Anika Rodrigues

Anika Rodrigues

Asked on 31 December, 2019

Which was Sunil Chhetri's first-ever club?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Chhetri's first-ever club was Mohun Bagan.

