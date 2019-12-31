31 Dec 2019
#ThatWas2019: Reliving the achievements of Indian sports
Sports
In 2019, the sporting world witnessed numerous top moments, with athletes soaring high as they scripted several achievements.
The year was a special one for India, as our men and women too asserted their dominance across the sports.
On the same note, we take a look at some of the achievements by the Indian sportspeople in 2019.
Cricket
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma dominate world cricket
Starting with cricket, the year truly belongs to skipper Virat Kohli, as he registered amazing feats.
Once again, he scored the most number of international runs this year. Notably, he has been on a streak since 2016.
Further, his deputy Rohit Sharma was also incredible this year. He became the first batsman to score twin centuries in the maiden Test as an opener.
Football
Sunil Chhetri enjoyed an eventful 2019
As for football, Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri had an eventful year.
He was recognized for his captaincy record for India when he won the Padma Shri award this year, India's fourth-highest civilian award.
He also became the only Indian to feature among the top ten footballers with the most number of international goals (75).
Among active footballers, he is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (99).
Do you know?
PV Sindhu scripts history in 2019
In badminton, it was ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who made the nation proud after becoming the first Indian to win a gold in the BWF World Championships. In the process, she also became the second woman to win five medals at World Championships.
Shooting
Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker on top
India had a glorious year in shooting as well.
The shooting sensation Saurabh Chaudhary won six gold medals this year at the ISSF World Cup, besides breaking the world and junior records in 10m pistol.
Interestingly, his mixed team partner Manu Bhaker too won the gold with him in 10m pistol.
Overall, Bhaker brought home seven gold medals.
Tennis
Sumit Nagal etches his name in record books
Sumit Nagal created history in Indian tennis by becoming the youngest Indian in 25 years to qualify for the main draw of the US Open.
He faced GOAT Roger Federer in the opening round and lost 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6.
However, in the process, he also became the fourth Indian to win a set in the main draw of a Slam in 20 years.
Other Indians
Other achievements by Indians in 2019
As for achievements by others in 2019:
Wrestling: Deepak Punia helped India earn its first Junior World Championship title in 18 years.
Running: Hima Das won five gold medals in a span of a month.
Table Tennis: G Sathiyan became the only Indian to compete in the ITTF World Cup. He became the first Indian to reach the top 25 in the world rankings.