What do the administrators, cricketers think about mandatory four-day Tests?
On Monday, media reports stated that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering to make four-day Tests mandatory from 2023.
While it garnered backing from FICA's Chief and Cricket Australia's CEO, several others including Australian skipper Tim Paine don't support the move.
Meanwhile, the BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, has refrained from commenting on it.
Here is what experts think about this move.
2023 ICC WTC
2023 ICC World Test Championship could have four-day Tests
As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, the ICC is contemplating on making four-day Tests mandatory from the 2023 World Test Championship.
The said report mentions that mandatory four-day Test matches from 2015 to 2023 would have freed a total of 335 days.
Notably, managing the calendar has become challenging, post the rise of T20 leagues.
This decision will reduce the workload of the players.
In favor
Cricket Australia CEO in favor of four-day Tests
Speaking about the four-day Tests, Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said that it is something that can be considered since a majority of the Tests are now decided within four days.
"We need to look at what is the average length of Test matches over the past five-ten years in terms of time," he said.
Information
Ganguly wants to see the proposal before commenting
"First we will have to see the proposal, let it come. It is too early to say. Can't comment just like this," Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.
Group division
Anshuman Gaekwad wants teams to be divided in two groups
Meanwhile, speaking on the same, former Indian opener Anshuman Gaekwad feels that the best way to experiment four-day Tests could be by dividing the teams into two groups: Elite and Plate.
"What would be appropriate is to segregate the Test-playing nations. Have the Plate group matches as four-day affairs and see how it goes. There should be promotion and relegation," he said to HT.
Take pressure off
FICA chief backs four-day Tests to take pressure off
The Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA) Chief Tony Irish backed the idea by saying that it would reduce scheduling challenges.
However, he warned that the introduction should be done in a structured manner.
"Unfortunately with the ICC there is a history of introducing these types of changes in an unstructured way and that would need to change," he said.
Quote
Australian skipper feels Test cricket should stay a five-day affair
"We might not have got a result if we had done that in the Ashes, I think every game went to the fifth day," said Australian skipper Tim Paine, as he backed Test cricket to remain a five-day affair.
Four-day rules
How does the four-day Test work?
As for how the four-day Test works:
- A minimum of 98 overs have to be bowled in a day, as compared to 90 in five-day Tests.
- In order to accommodate the extra eight overs, the play is extended by 30 minutes.
- A lead of 150-plus runs in the opening innings would be enough to enforce a follow-on.