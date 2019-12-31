India
Vihaan Mukopadhyay

Vihaan Mukopadhyay

Asked on 31 December, 2019

When did James Anderson make his Test debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Anderson made his Test debut in May 2003.

Arnav Mistry

Arnav Mistry

Asked on 31 December, 2019

How many Test wickets does Stuart Broad have?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Broad has claimed 476 wickets in 135 matches.

Trishla Kadam

Trishla Kadam

Asked on 31 December, 2019

Where are England ranked in Tests?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

England are ranked fourth in Tests.

Amit Khan

Amit Khan

Asked on 31 December, 2019

Where are England ranked in ICC World Test Championship?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

England are so far ranked sixth in ICC World Test Championship.

