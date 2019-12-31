31 Dec 2019
Anderson or Broad could be dropped from XI: Here's why
Veteran English pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad might be dropped from the XI for the upcoming Test against South Africa from Friday.
England coach Chris Silverwood has indicated that this might be done to accommodate a spinner for the upcoming match against Proteas.
Notably, England lost the opening Boxing Day Test in Centurion by 107 runs, as they continue to struggle.
How did the Boxing Day Test pan out?
After winning the toss, England opted to bowl, as the hosts were bundled out for 284, courtesy Broad and Sam Curran's four-wicket haul each.
However, the visitors were dismissed for only 181.
While the hosts managed to score 272 in the second innings, as Jofra Archer claimed 5/102, English batsmen had no answer to Kagiso Rabada, as they were dismissed for 268.
Silverwood wants to include a young spinner
Speaking to ICC, Silverwood said that while Anderson and Broad bring in a wealth of experience, he wants to give the youngsters a chance to prove themselves.
"If we are going to make room for a spinner, we've got to have a look at which seamers are right for this pitch. If there's a big decision, we're not afraid to make it," he said.
Silverwood hails the contribution made by these two pacers
"I think the ideal scenario is to have people pushing them [Anderson and Broad] all the time, so that they're constantly trying to improve themselves. They've got fantastic records behind them and they've produced fantastic things for England in the very recent past," added Silverwood.
Broad has been phenomenal in 2019, as compared to Anderson
Comparing the performance of both the pacers in Tests this year, there is a notable difference.
Anderson played just five Tests this year, claiming 12 wickets at an average of 30.16, including a five-wicket haul. He sat on the fence for several months due to an injury.
Broad played 11 Tests and claimed 43 wickets at an average of 25.11, also including a five-for.
England have been wobbly in Tests this year
As for England's Test performance in 2019, it has been below par.
Of 12 Tests they have played this year, they have managed to win four as they lost six.
They have managed to win only a series, which involved a one-off four-day Test against Ireland, played at Lord's.
Besides, they have drawn one series, and lost a couple against Windies and New Zealand.