31 Dec 2019
Five records which Virat Kohli can script in 2020
Sports
Indian skipper Virat Kohli had yet another phenomenal year, as he scripted numerous records.
Not only he scored the most number of international runs in 2019, but he also took fewest innings to smash 21,000 runs, across the formats.
As the year comes to an end, we take a look at five records which he can break in 2020.
ODI runs
Fastest to score 12,000 ODI runs
Kohli has been in a beast mode in ODIs since 2010. And now, he is on the verge of becoming the fastest to score 12,000 runs in the format.
As of now, the record for the same is held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who did so in 300 innings.
Meanwhile, Kohli has so far scored 11,609 runs in just 233 innings.
Home ODI tons
Most ODI centuries while playing at home
Kohli has an amazing centuries/innings ratio, scoring a ton in every sixth match.
In the same light, he is on the verge of scoring the most number of ODI centuries at home.
Once again, the record for the same is held by Tendulkar, who has 20 home tons to his name.
Kohli, to date, has scored 19 tons in India.
Most ODI tons
The most number of ODI centuries
Not just at home, Kohli could also script a historic feat by becoming the batsman to score the most ODI centuries.
The 'Master Blaster' Tendulkar has 49 ODI tons, the most by an batsman.
And, given the form Kohli is in right now, he could very well score the required seven more ODI tons in 2020 to overtake his idol.
T20I captain runs
The most T20I runs as captain
Kohli is also eyeing a record in the shortest format of the game, as he is on the verge of becoming the highest run-scorer in T20Is as the Indian captain.
So far, Kohli has scored 976 runs and is just 137 runs short of the current record holder MS Dhoni.
Furthermore, he would become the sixth captain to score 1,000 T20I runs.
8k Test runs
Fastest to 8,000 Test runs
Not just ODIs, Kohli has the knack of scoring runs at a fast pace in the longest format of the game, as well.
He needs 798 runs more in 11 innings to become the fastest to reach the landmark of 8,000 Test runs.
The record for the same is held by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who did so in 152 innings.