Shaurya Bhatnagar

Shaurya Bhatnagar

Asked on 31 December, 2019

When did Virat Kohli make his international debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli made his international debut in August 2008, in an ODI against Sri Lanka.

Shreya Chatterjee

Shreya Chatterjee

Asked on 31 December, 2019

What is Kohli's highest ODI score?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli's highest ODI score is 183.

Rishika Dutta

Rishika Dutta

Asked on 31 December, 2019

How many T20I centuries has Kohli scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli is yet to score a T20I century.

Pranav Bose

Pranav Bose

Asked on 31 December, 2019

What is Kohli's Test average?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli averages 55 in Tests.

