01 Jan 2020
Pakistan need to improve their performance in white-ball cricket: Misbah-ul-Haq
Sports
As Pakistan ended 2019 on a good note, beating Sri Lanka 1-0 in a two-Test series, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has a new resolution for 2020.
Talking about his team, Misbah said that Pakistan need to make a lot of improvements in their game, especially in the white-ball format.
The Pakistani legend has set his eyes on the ICC World T20 2019.
Here is more.
Bright future
Misbah is certain of a bright future
Misbah said that even though they have to make drastic improvements in their game, but the team has great potential, especially with the emergence of new boys.
He is certain of a bright future.
"The emergence of Babar Azam as a mega star across all formats is very good news for Pakistan cricket. He remained number one in T20I cricket," he added.
Quote
Overall, we are on the right track: Misbah
"Overall, we are on the right track. The more we play the longer format, the more we will improve. We need to do a lot of work in white-ball cricket ahead of the all-important ICC T20 World Cup in Australia," said Misbah.
Shah and Afridi
Misbah praised Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi
Besides Azam, Misbah also praised youngsters Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi, who impressed the coach with their prolific bowling.
"Naseem got a fifer in the last Test against Sri Lanka. Shaheen bowled well in the World Cup and he showed glimpses of being a Test bowler in South Africa and bowled really well in Australia," he added.
PAK in 2019
Pakistan endured a tough outing in 2019
2019 was a tough year for Pakistan.
In 41 matches across formats, the side managed to win just 11 and lost 27.
Of the three Test series, they managed to win just one (against Lanka at home).
In ODIs, they played five series and won only one (against Lanka at home).
In T20Is, they played four series, and lost all of them.
PAK in 2020
Pakistan to play 10 series in 2020
As for Pakistan in 2020, they are scheduled to start the year with a home series against Bangladesh, involving two Tests and three T20Is, from January 23.
Following this, they would be playing nine more series, which also includes the all-important Asia Cup in September and the World T20 in Australia from October 18.
They will also tour England, South Africa and New Zealand.