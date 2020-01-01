India
Ask NewsBytes
Harini Singhal

Harini Singhal

Asked on 1 January, 2020

When was Misbah-ul-Haq appointed Pakistan head coach?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Misbah was appointed Pakistan head coach in September 2019.

Aadhya Patel

Aadhya Patel

Asked on 1 January, 2020

Where are Pakistan currently ranked in T20Is?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pakistan are currently ranked number one in T20Is.

Amit Dasgupta

Amit Dasgupta

Asked on 1 January, 2020

Where are Pakistan currently ranked in ODIs?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pakistan are currently ranked sixth in ODIs.

Parakram Tata

Parakram Tata

Asked on 1 January, 2020

Where are Pakistan currently ranked in Tests?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pakistan are currently ranked seventh in Tests.

