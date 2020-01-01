WATCH: Rashid Khan hits extraordinary shot in BBL
The format of Twenty20 (T20) is considered to be the slam-bang version of the game, as batsmen tend to produce some incredible as well as unique shots to keep the runs coming at any cost.
On the same note, Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan, playing for Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), hit a six while sitting.
The SIX
Rashid shocks everyone by hitting a six while almost sitting
It all happened in a match between Strikers and Sydney Thunder on Tuesday.
Strikers were chasing and in the 17th over, Rashid faced spinner Chris Green, as the latter bowled a full toss.
Rashid flicked it towards the fine leg, but he gave the ball enough elevation to sail over the boundary.
Interestingly, he almost sat down while playing the shot.
Sit and deliver by Rashid
The great man Rashid Khan hitting a six on his backside 😂 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/YAEoWlc2vq— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 31, 2019
Rashid copying AB de Villiers?
De villiers who?— Prashanth (@prashanth___) December 31, 2019
Will Rashid become Sunrisers Hyderabad's new opener?
In IPL, I advise Sunrises to consider sending Rashid khan as opener. It is going to be become very big hit just like Sunil marine as opener. I bet on it.— K Aravind Sai (@Aravindsai) December 31, 2019
Match report
How did the match pan out?
Winning the toss and electing to bat, Thunder posted an average total of 168/5 courtesy opener Usman Khawaja and skipper Callum Ferguson's 63 and 73, respectively.
In reply, the Strikers fell short by just three runs, despite opener Jake Weatherald hitting 52 and Rashid chipping in with 18-ball 40.
Nonetheless, both the teams are on seven points, as Thunder sit atop with better NRR.
Camel bat
Rashid introduces camel bat in BBL
Rashid grabbed the headlines, earlier in the tournament, for playing with a new type of bat, which was termed as "The Camel" by cricket.com.au.
The unique aspect of the bat is that it sports a depression.
Meanwhile, his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) urged him to carry the bat for IPL 2020.
SRH want 'The Camel' in the IPL
Carry it along for IPL 2020, @rashidkhan_19! 😎 https://t.co/qP0WVo1S8v— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 29, 2019