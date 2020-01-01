India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Adelaide Strikers
BBL
BBL 2019-20
Big Bash League
Rashid Khan
Sydney Thunder
T20
T20 2019
T20 Cricket
T20 Cricket Match
Callum Ferguson
Camel
Chris Green
IPL
IPL 2020
Jake Weatherald
NRR
Rashid
SRH
Strikers
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Thunder
Usman Khawaja
WATCH
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline