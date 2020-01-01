01 Jan 2020
Chahar explains why he doesn't want to play all matches
Sports
Young Indian medium pacer Deepak Chahar grabbed headlines in 2019, owing to his prolific bowling.
Unfortunately, he injured himself in December, ruining his almost perfect year.
Due to excess workload he suffered back stress fracture, which will keep him out of action till April.
To manage this situation, Chahar said that he wants to be selective in 2020.
Excess matches
Workload led to stress fracture, says Chahar
Speaking on the issue to The Telegraph, Chahar said that the stress fracture occurred due to the excessive workload he has had in the past two years.
"Before the Ranji Trophy began, I was playing almost all matches. So, I have to be a bit selective now. Else, I won't be able to survive," he said.
Quote
My objective is to obviously keep performing better: Chahar
"My objective is to obviously keep performing better, but I will also be doing the required training and exercises to regain my lost pace. Since I was playing continuously, I had lost two-three kilometers [per hour] of pace," added Chahar.
Insufficient rest
Chahar reckons crunch scheduling is a problem
Chahar also explained that crunch scheduling during the domestic season, coupled with international commitment, makes it difficult for the body, as it becomes more injury-prone.
"I played four matches in five days in this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy [he played four List A games from October 1 to 6], and such a scenario may lead to injuries," he further added.
Chahar's injury
Chahar to miss India's upcoming limited-overs series at home
Last week, the BCCI had announced Team India's squads for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and Australia.
India play three T20Is against Sri Lanka and then, will feature in three ODIs against the Aussies.
Chahar wasn't named in both the squads, alongside fellow injured pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Meanwhile, chief selector MSK Prasad has stated that Chahar's injury is pretty serious.
Chahar for India
Chahar has sealed his spot in India's limited-overs side
Chahar has established himself as India's leading white-ball specialist.
In 10 T20Is, he has claimed 17 wickets at 14.8.
His match-winning spell of six for seven against Bangladesh in the T20I in November was cherished by all. It remains his, as well as the best bowling figures in T20Is to date.
He has also taken two wickets in three ODI matches.