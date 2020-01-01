India
Ask NewsBytes
Ankita Subramanium

Ankita Subramanium

Asked on 1 January, 2020

When did Deepak Chahar make his T20I debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Chahar made his T20I debut in July 2018, against England.

Ishan Malik

Ishan Malik

Asked on 1 January, 2020

When did Chahar make his ODI debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Chahar made his ODI debut in September 2018, against Afghanistan.

Hansika Balasubramanium

Hansika Balasubramanium

Asked on 1 January, 2020

Has Chahar played Tests yet?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

No, Chahar is yet to make his Test debut.

Ishan Rangan

Ishan Rangan

Asked on 1 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Chahar play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Chahar plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

