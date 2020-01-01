India
Trishla Sengupta

Trishla Sengupta

Asked on 1 January, 2020

When did Virat Kohli make his Test debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli made his Test debut in June 2011 against Windies.

Rishika Chatterjee

Rishika Chatterjee

Asked on 1 January, 2020

How many Test runs has Kohli scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli has scored 7,202 runs in 84 Tests so far.

Ajay Sharma

Ajay Sharma

Asked on 1 January, 2020

How many T20I centuries has Kohli scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli is yet to score a T20I century.

Ayaan Venkatesan

Ayaan Venkatesan

Asked on 1 January, 2020

What is Kohli's ODI average?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli averages 59.8 in ODIs.

