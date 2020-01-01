01 Jan 2020
Ravi Shastri calls Virat Kohli the perfect captain: Here's why
Sports
While former Indian captains Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni made Men in Blue a force to reckon with, current Indian skipper Virat Kohli has made them the team to beat.
Having already surpassed Dhoni as the most successful Indian Test skipper, Kohli keeps scaling new heights.
Meanwhile, India head coach Ravi Shastri has labeled him as the perfect captain.
Here is why.
'Perfect captain'
Shastri impressed with the way Kohli uses his strengths
Shastri noted that while every captain has different strengths and weaknesses, he has never seen a perfect captain like Kohli.
"He might have great strength in one area and might be lacking in another where someone else will be better. So, you have to see the end result and what he makes of his strength, and how it affects the team," he told IANS.
Passion and energy
Shastri hails Kohli's unmatched passion and energy
Shastri was all praise for Kohli's unmatched passion and energy, besides claiming that there are some tactical areas where he needs improvement but that will happen with more games.
"For whoever has captained in this game, there has been a learning curve. I can't think of one captain who didn't have to learn from day one. What he has done is remarkable," he added.
Captaincy records
Some records held by Kohli as captain
Following are some of the records held by Kohli as captain:
- He has scored the most ODI centuries as Indian captain (21).
- He is the fastest to score 5,000 runs as a captain (86 innings).
- He recorded the most consecutive Test series wins as captain (9).
- He has scored the most centuries (11) as a captain in a calendar year.
Kohli in 2019
Records scripted by Kohli in 2019
Following are some of the records scripted by Kohli in 2019:
- He is the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a decade.
- He has earned the highest rating for any Indian batsman in ICC Rankings (928 points in Tests).
- He has also become the first Indian captain to score 250-plus in a Test innings.