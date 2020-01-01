Here's the full schedule of Indian cricket team for 2020
Sports
The Indian cricket team had an amazing run in 2019, barring the semi-final loss to New Zealand.
As they finish this year as the number one ranked Test team, they would be looking forward to an action-packed 2020, which also includes the World T20.
In the same light, we present the complete schedule of the Indian team for the year 2020.
January to March
India play Sri Lanka, Australia before traveling to New Zealand
Until March, India are scheduled to play against four different teams.
They start the proceedings at home against Sri Lanka on January 5 with three T20Is, followed by three ODIs at home against Australia from January 14.
On January 24, they travel to New Zealand for five T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests, while they host South Africa for three ODIs from March 12.
Do you know?
India visit Lanka in June following a two-month IPL
While the Indians would be busy preparing and playing the IPL from the end of March to the opening week of May, they would be traveling to Lanka in June for three ODIs and T20Is each.
July to September
India play Zimbabwe, England and Asia Cup mid year
Following the conclusion of the Lanka tour in July, the Indians visit Zimbabwe in August for three ODIs, which would be a part of the newly formed ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.
It would be followed by the Asia Cup in September, which follows the T20I format this time.
After the Asia Cup, England visit for three ODIs and T20Is each.
October to December
India end the year in Australia
The final half of the year would be spent by India in Australia, as following the England series, they travel Down Under for three T20Is in October, which would be followed by the ICC World T20 in Australia from the same month.
From November, India would be engaged in four Tests and three ODIs in Australia, which would continue until January 2021.