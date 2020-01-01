Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic in style
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has announced his engagement to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic.
He took to Instagram, where he posted a picture of their engagement, as he captioned it "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged (I'm yours, You're mine, Knows entire India)."
Meanwhile, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the first from his team to wish him.
Instagram Post
Pandya gets all romantic while proposing to Natasa
Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 👫💍 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged
A post shared by hardikpandya93 on
Engagement video
Natasa posts Instagram video of Pandya proposing her
About the engagement, Natasa also posted the video of Pandya proposing to her on a boat in the middle of an ocean.
As Natasa accepted his proposal, both shared a kiss before Pandya put the ring on her, while a musical band was spotted performing a romantic song on the boat.
Interestingly, these two had made their relationship public only earlier in the day.
Instagram Post
Natasa and Pandya get engaged on a boat
Forever yes 🥰💍❤️ @hardikpandya93
A post shared by natasastankovic__ on
Current status
Pandya recovering from back surgery, not rushing comeback
On the work front, Pandya has been out of action ever since the conclusion of the T20I series against South Africa in September,
He underwent back surgery after the series.
Following the successful surgery, Pandya has revealed that he won't rush. Till the time, his body is not 100% fit again he won't play, as it could lead to another breakdown.
Controversial monologue
Pandya was previously involved in controversy for misogynistic monologue
Interestingly, 2019 had started on a bad note for Pandya as he was involved in a controversy for making derogatory remarks regarding his personal and sexual life on Koffee with Karan.
Following the incident, he was served a show-cause notice by the BCCI, who termed his comments sexist, before being reprimanded for his behavior.
As Pandya starts a new chapter, we wish him luck.