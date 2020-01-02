India
Ask NewsBytes
Trishla Rangarajan

Trishla Rangarajan

Asked on 2 January, 2020

Where was the Olympics held in 2016?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The Olympics was held in Rio de Janerio in 2016.

Divya Chauhan

Divya Chauhan

Asked on 2 January, 2020

How many times have Portugal won the Euro?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Portugal have won the Euro just once.

Paridhi Kadam

Paridhi Kadam

Asked on 2 January, 2020

Which is the most successful team in Copa America?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Uruguay is the most successful team in Copa America, having won it on 14 occasions.

Aaradhya Chauhan

Aaradhya Chauhan

Asked on 2 January, 2020

When did India last win the ICC World T20?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

India last won the ICC World T20 in 2007.

