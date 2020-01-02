02 Jan 2020
Sporting events you should not miss in 2020
Sports
A new year has kicked in and the sporting world is all set to witness another action-packed and eventful 12-months ahead.
While teams and athletes around the world would be engaged in regular competitions, there are some unique sporting events coming up this year which one just cannot afford to miss.
On the same note, we present the top sporting events of 2020.
Olympics 2020
Tokyo gears for the greatest sporting event on the planet
The year would undoubtedly be headlined by the greatest multi-sporting event on the planet, as the Olympics 2020 starts from July 24 in Tokyo.
While athletes and teams from around the world would look to prove their supremacy, India too would want to improve their record in the event.
They had a tough outing in 2016, where the Indian contingent won just two medals.
UEFA Euro 2020
The greatest football competition of Europe
Fans will witness four weeks of action-packed football, as Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) hosts its national competition Euro 2020.
It is set to take place from June 12.
The tournament would once again feature 24 teams, while it would be held across 12 venues in the continent, with the final in London.
Portugal are the defending champions.
Copa America 2020
Latin America to witness Copa America once again
Brazil won their ninth Copa America title just last year.
However, they will have to defend it just a year later, as the CONMEBOL is hosting the tournament again this year, with Argentina and Colombia being the hosts.
The next edition would be held in 2024.
Interestingly, this might be the last chance for Lionel Messi to win a tournament with Argentina.
ICC World T20 2020
Australia all set to be gripped in T20 fever
The cricketing world too is set for an extravaganza.
Based on the shortest format of the game, the ICC World T20 kicks off in Australia, from October 18.
16 teams would battle it out for the ultimate T20 crown, with the Windies being the defending champions.
Prior to the men, the women would engage themselves from February 21.